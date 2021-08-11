Work begins immediately ahead of 2024 Paris Olympics

Eliud Kipchoge

Tokyo Olympics marathon gold medallist Eliud Kipchoge with marathoner Ruth Chepng'etich on August 11, 2021 at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport upon arrival from Tokyo, Japan.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Barnaba Korir

What you need to know:

  • It was a proud patriotic moment as the entire world bowed at Kenya’s feet in awe of the exploits of world marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge and world half marathon champion Peres Jepchirchir after clinching the men and women’s marathon titles.
  • Not forgetting that we are still the best in the world as far as the men’s 800m and women’s 1500m are concerned, thanks to Emmanuel Korir and Faith Kipyegon.

For all the heartache we suffered at the Tokyo Olympics, it was quite befitting to hear our national anthem ring out at the closing ceremony as our marathon hero and heroine were awarded with their gold medals.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.