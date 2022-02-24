Women soldiering on despite mismanagement of Kenyan sports

CS Amina Mohamed and Angela Okutoyi

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amb Amina Mohamed (left) gifts tennis sensation Angela Okutoyi at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on February 03, 2022 when the CS hosted Okutoyi in her office.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Cellestine Olilo

Editor, My Network

  • Despite the existing challenges, a class of inspirational women has emerged, making strides in the industry and moving in the direction of their dreams in brilliant defiance of the forces that threaten to pull them back
  • Leading that list is the quintet of female footballers who have landed professional deals abroad this year alone
  • Two-time Olympian and Kenya Lionesses skipper Philadelphia Olando was appointed United Arab Emirates (UAE) national team head coach

Amid the annoying mismanagement, incompetence of sports administrators, partial neglect of women in sports and the fumbling caretaker committee for football, it is easy to fold arms and resign to fate. Indeed, I know of many who have become passive and nonchalant about local sports where they were once passionate, active watchers and followers of the game. Our tendency to make one step forward and two backwards can indeed be revolting.

