Women soldiering on despite mismanagement of Kenyan sports

Amid the annoying mismanagement, incompetence of sports administrators, partial neglect of women in sports and the fumbling caretaker committee for football, it is easy to fold arms and resign to fate. Indeed, I know of many who have become passive and nonchalant about local sports where they were once passionate, active watchers and followers of the game. Our tendency to make one step forward and two backwards can indeed be revolting.

Yet, despite the existing challenges, a class of inspirational women has emerged, making strides in the industry and moving in the direction of their dreams in brilliant defiance of the forces that threaten to pull them back.

Leading that list is the quintet of female footballers who have landed professional deals abroad this year alone. They include Jentrix Shikangwa of Vihiga Queens, who has joined Turkish top-tier side Fatih Karagümrük Sportif Faaliyetler San. Tic. A.S, Lilian Awuor Onyango who was accepted at ASJ Soyaux-Charente of France and Starlets forward Terry Engesha who is also rumoured to be on her way to Europe. That they achieved this fete despite the mess that has become Kenyan football, is nothing but impressive.

Next on the list is tennis ace Angela Okutoyi, who became the first Kenyan woman to win an Australian Open juniors match last month. At 18, she was the first Kenyan to go past the second round at a Grand Slam tournament. Though she ended her Grand Slam debut with a third-round finish, her performance spoke volumes of the fact that with the determination and focus, even without proper support from government and sports administrators, a lot can be achieved.

And last week was another high for Kenyan women of the game, as two-time Olympian and Kenya Lionesses skipper Philadelphia Olando was appointed United Arab Emirates (UAE) national team head coach. The 31-year old, who has been with Kenya Lionesses for 13 years, is now charged with the responsibility of overseeing the on-field Women Rugby programme, girls’ rugby development and supporting the various coaching teams at the UAE.

On the sports management front you will find the trio of Yvonne Namai, Diana Yonah and Cynthia Mumbo. Yvonne has been on top pf things at the Confederation of African Football head office in Cairo, Egypt, helping organise high profile continental matches.

She added a feather to her cap last week after being part of the Fifa team that delivered the inaugural African School Champions Cup in Kinshasa, DRC.

And Cynthia Mumbo? She recently brokered a partnership between Kenya’s Rova Academy and Olympique Lyon. Yes, that French team that is known to have the third top football development programme in Europe!

And Diana Yonah, former Tusker FC communications lead, has completed her Fifa Master’s programme and is currently in Zurich, Switzerland, rubbing shoulders with the who’s who of football and gathering knowledge about global football management.