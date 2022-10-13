Women need more protection from abusive coaches

Has there ever been a more disturbing demonstration of how pervasive and systemic misogyny is at the highest tiers of women’s sport?

Probably the Yates report that was released last week in the US.

The report found that some top coaches of women’s teams in the US were subjects of numerous allegations of sexual misconduct, and that abuse in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) is “rooted in a deeper culture that normalises verbally abusive coaching, and blurs boundaries between coaches and players.”

The report was conducted by Sally Yates, a former acting attorney general of the US, who found that coaches leaned on vicious coaching tactics, including “relentless, degrading tirades, manipulation that was about power, not improving performance, and retaliation against those who attempted to come forward.”

Anyone who has followed Kenyan sport long enough will find these allegations painfully familiar. But the most troubling revelation was the story of a crude lowlife by the name Christy Holly, former coach of Racing Louisville.

This man requested a one-on-one film session with a player named Erin Simon in April 2021, and when Simon arrived, Holly began filming the session and told her that he intended to touch her for every bad pass.

He then “pushed his hands down her pants and up her shirt. She tried to tightly cross her legs and push him away, laughing to avoid angering him,” the report states.

“The video ended, and she left. When her teammate picked her up to drive home, Simon broke down crying.”

To nobody’s surprise, the Louisville team declined to aid investigators with information concerning this matter, citing non-disclosure agreements. But, they abruptly fired him in August last year without disclosing the circumstances surrounding his dismissal.

Reading the 172-page report which is based on interviews with more than 100 players, plus coaches, owners and staff from 11 current and former teams, I found myself burning with rage not so much because Holly had gone scot free, leaving Simon to deal with trauma caused by the emotional and physical abuse, but also because his disgusting acts had until last week remained largely unknown, including to anyone who might seek to employ him as a coach in future.

I was also left deeply concerned because the players interviewed in the probe were not amateurs.

They are among the best athletes in the world. Some are US national team members and others are veterans of multiple World Cup and Olympic tournaments, and graduates of Division One soccer programmes.

I dread to imagine how bad the situation back home could be.

Which is why it would be important for those who manage sports in Kenya to consider hiring an independent investigator so that we can begin to understand the depth of verbal, emotional and physical abuse that our female athletes may be enduring.

In Kenya, in the last decade, we have seen no less than three coaches of women’s sports teams get fired after allegations of sexual misconduct, but that is far from enough.

