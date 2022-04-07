Invest in women and reap the rewards: Just ask FC Barcelona

The night of March 30, 2022 will forever be known as a turning point for the women’s game. It was the day FC Barcelona beat Real Madrid 5-2 in front of a 91,553-strong audience, the highest attendance ever in any women’s game, and as of Thursday, the highest attendance of any game, male or female, in Europe this season.

That’s not all. The Champions League broadcaster, DAZN, happily reported “unprecedented growth” for the quarter-finals, as they recorded more than 2.6 million live views worldwide (including their YouTube channel, where it is free to watch). Alexia Putellas’s jersey was the highest-selling shirt last week, attracting more numbers than Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ousmane Dembélé and Gerard Piqué. Alexia is FC Barcelona’s star midfielder, captain of the team and widely regarded as one of the best female players in the world at the moment.

After the match, many said that the reason Barcelona made that feat is because of Real Madrid, but Thursday, Barcelona disproved those doubters by selling out Camp Nou once more for their upcoming match against Wolfsburg on April 22, which is now being promoted as Femení Camp Nou 2.0.

Notice that I am not referring to the team as Barcelona Women’s club. Well, this is because in Spain, nobody calls them Barcelona Femina anymore, though that is the team’s official name. They are simply referred to as FC Barcelona. Why?

In early 2015, when the club took its first steps towards professionalism, an idea was fronted: Instead of making a “women’s club”, why not make a professional club playing the Barcelona way in the women’s game? The focus would thus shift from the gender of the players and on to the club’s culture and identity. So they chose tikitaka, that fast-paced passing style of professional football that is the pride and legacy of FC Barcelona, and adopted it as their own. Over the years they shaped themselves as a unique product away from the men’s game, while still relying on the same supporters. That decision has now proven to be a masterstroke!

During their seven-year journey, they rode on the changing tide towards equality in football and greater support of women’s football, and on Wednesday, citizens responded by coming out in their numbers, persuaded by the progressive and open-minded approach of Pedro Sánchez’s government which supports women’s rights, immigrants and LGBTQI+.

That match was advertised everywhere. All media outlets wholeheartedly came together to put up billboards, TV features, news updates and more, the goal being to ensure that no living soul in Spain was unaware that the game was happening. Then the pricing of match day tickets. Because watching a match at Camp Nou is by itself a tourist attraction, the tickets were priced at between €9 and €15, a price point that was lower than normal, and therefore accessible for more people.

As you can see, the March 30 fiesta was not just a match, but a planned event. That was more than women’s empowerment on display. It was a demonstration that if you invest in women, you will reap rewards.