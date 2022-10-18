Women behind RSC rocking the rallying scene in style

Rallye Sports Club is women power in motorsport.

The Rallye Sports Club (RSC) Rally in Machakos County on November 5, billed as the biggest rally of 2022 after the WRC Safari Rally, is the motivational vehicle the country needs now.

It is the allure the country desires especially the people of Nairobi, Machakos, and Kajiado counties, fatigued by politics.

RSC rally, like the other eight events counting towards the national championship, is living the aspirations of the Federation Internationale de I' Automobile (FIA) and the World Rally Championship's commercial rights holder, WRC Promoter, to use domestic events to shore up motorsports in Africa.

RSC is a very special club because of its latitude to equalise gender equality in the Kenyan sporting scene.

RSC made headline news in 2014 during a pre- event planning at Migaa Farm when a “bootyliciously” beautiful police woman was captured on camera directing operations to the chagrin of her bosses who unfairly instigated disciplinary action because of her natural endowment that the police uniform could not hide.

She is in the United States. Her legacy continues.

She became the face of Rallying in Kenya. Then, as of now, RSC events are women-driven.

None other than its Clerk of Course, in rallying language,manager of an event, Hellen Shiri serves as an example.

Shiri is one of the few women in Africa recognised and feted by the International Federatione de I' Automobile (FIA) for her contribution towards the growth of motorsport in the world.

She was awarded the FIA Event Secretary of the Year title in 2018.

She drives the WRC Safari Rally as Event Secretary with exceptional zeal.

Always tagged by her blossom friend Stella Macharia whom she partnered with in the Warembo Bila Make up Team, the duo are celebrated Rally drivers by their own rights, and managers too.

Shiri, Macharia, Linet Ayuko, Ida Talam, Tuta Mionki, Kui Mungai, Joan Nesbitt, Caroline Katimu, Wambui Kiru, and many others run RSC events with exceptional efficiency.

They were recently joined by Faith Wathome, and will be feted as Africa's top notch tourism hospitality hostesses later this year.

Wathome distils the human milk of goodness, and kindness in her motherly veins.

Roped in

She has roped in Ruth Muthui, Diana Mugo Ashley Kanana, Safina Khan, and the entire Lioness club.

From the command post, Shiri has promised automobiles in motion on November 5 assisted by top managers including the indefatigable Joel Muchiri.

The ladies are rocking but they owe this freedom to their chairman Phineas Kimathi, also the boss of motorsport in Kenya.

The RSC Rally will be held at Laiser Farm in Konza, 9km from Machakos Junction, and Shiri has promised a razzmantazz of motorcar racing.

This coming hot on the heels of the October 9 4x4 Enduro event at Twisty Corners in Ruiru, run by the RSC where again these gracious ladies demonstrated their organisational acumen.

This event was full of thrills and spins. It was a testament Kenya’s got talent.

The pride of place went to Gitau Munene, 11 years, who dipped his father's Range Rover in a mud hole, and exited at 45 degrees, navigated by his old man.