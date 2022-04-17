With Kimani in charge, Bandari’s rise steady

In the coming season, Bandari FC are going to win the Football Kenya Federation Premier League title!

In the recent past, we have had good results, and the best is yet to come. This is what the Coastal community has been yearning to achieve, and the good news is that it is now possible to win the coveted prize.

When a club decides to change the technical bench halfway during the season, something is definitely not working right!

For whatever reason, the previous Bandari technical bench under head coach Rwandan Casa Mbungo failed to improve the team’s performance.

Yes, Bandari showed potential and the team even had a good finish in previous seasons, but still, we were not showing the thirst and vigour to grab the trophy.

But let bygones be bygones.

Enter Anthony “Modo” Kimani. We are now seeing tactful, flowing football just two months since he took over. The transformation is immense. I look at the squad, and it is complete.

Seven games on ,and you can feel the excitement is back, and fans are flocking back to Mbaraki Sports Club to watch the boys playing.

There is a surge in anticipation, and supporters feel that Bandari can now take on whichever opponent.

In his early days, Kimani led Bandari against the best teams in the land; Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards, and league Leaders Kakamega Homeboyz.

None of these teams picked maximum points against the Dockers! If that doesn't excite you then the fact that Kimani has only lost one of the eight matches he has been in charge should.

Kimani has managed to get the best out of the squad; he has shaped the team tactically and instilled discipline. He has belief in the players, and they now look more focused and hungry for victory.

The coach has taken the team from the middle of the league table to the top three. Fears of a poor finish are behind us.

The games I have watched under Kimani are some of the best since I became a Bandari fan. The players look confident and solid.