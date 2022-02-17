With coercive diplomacy, we’ll remain outcasts of African game

Football in Kenya today is deeply polarised. On one side is a group of badly hangovered Nick Mwendwa supporters who, even as he faces cases of misuse of public funds in court, will jump at any opportunity to defend him and disparage the current holders of power.

This group is hanging to their rosary beads eagerly awaiting the man’s grand return to Kandanda House, which they reckon will be very soon.

They are keen to propagate the notion that the caretaker committee is not just incompetent, it is also on self-destruct mode, and they have plenty of evidence to prove it.

Related FKF Caretaker Committee break Harambee Starlets camp Football

On the opposing side is a more vocal lot. For this group, celebrations for Mwendwa’s shameful descent from power aren’t over yet.

So resentful are they with the previous regime that they are ready to endure any hardships, including poor decision making from the caretaker committee, so long as Mwendwa and his cronies maintain distance from football management.

This category perceives Barry Otieno (author of the letter that scuttled Starlets hopes of making a second Afcon appearance) as a wrecker of the Kenyan dream with a staggering level of entitlement who has failed to accept that the sand has shifted beneath his feet.

Much as they have the numbers, the past few weeks have been a torrid time for the second group.

Following the Starlets debacle, they find themselves on the defensive, struggling to explain the government’s decision to keep the national women’s team in camp for three weeks in preparation for a match that never was.

It is difficult to voice opinion on this matter without seeming like you’re speaking for or against either side, but, one’s head would have to be buried irredeemably deep in the sand for them to fail to recognise the cancelled match against Uganda as the first breath of wind before a storm.

If the match against Uganda has been called off, what is the fate of the different national team matches coming up this year? Will winners of the ongoing league matches be allowed to feature in the CAF Confederation Cup or Champions League?

If the stalemate persists, how long before those with their hands on the levers of power resign, claiming their jobs are impossible? The committee’s fears and concerns are not difficult to fathom.

When a foreign body openly fails to recognise a body gazetted by a country’s government and in fact takes sides with graft suspects, it is easy for those in power to feel that their mandate is limited.

That foreign restrictions and threats of a ban are holding them back from sanitising the country’s most popular sport.

That they have to regain and maintain full control no matter the cost. Except it is becoming clearer every day that the high road is the wrong road to take.

Failure to reach a deal with CAF over the match between Kenya and Uganda portends a crisis that only promises to get bigger.

The push back from government in keeping the team in camp and insisting that a deal with CAF was oven ready may be justifiable.