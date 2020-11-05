Will we watch as the region takes over the game?

One day, women’s football supporters will come together and wonder how it happened that Harambee Starlets fell from being regular contenders in Africa Women Cup of Nations to the dormant, disjointed team that it is now.

They will wonder how our regional rivals grew the standards of the women’s game in their countries and overtook us on their way to making regular, impressive appearances at international competitions.

In anticipation of that day, it is highly important to accurately document the goings on in women’s football within the region. In so doing, the future generation will see clearly where we went wrong, and glean insights on how to steer the women’s game back on track.

Earlier this week, the Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa) disbursed Sh1.2 million to each of the 10 clubs taking part in the country’s premier league clubs. Fufa is set to give out even more money this month to cushion female national team players from adverse effects of the coronavirus pandemic. The move was an encouraging departure from the norm where women are perpetually subjected to discrimination when it comes to resource allocation, and it can be read as a statement of intent now that Fufa President Moses Magogo has begun talking about the She Cranes making their maiden appearance at the Africa Cup of Nations in 2022.

And as a sign of how seriously they want to be taken, Fufa recently launched an inspirational programme dubbed the ‘Take Flight Project’ which aims to fast track development of the women’s game in Uganda over the next two years. This strategy is hinged on four key pillars: increasing women’s involved in football, improving the women’s football leagues and national teams, increasing the number of girls playing football and increasing revenue-generating streams for women's football.

Back home, although we are by far richer and more accomplished in terms of women’s development than our neighbours, no such plan has been crafted, as far as I know.

Now, when the Ugandan national team, which the Harambee Starlets frequently thrashes be it in friendly games or serious competitions, re-emerges from this pandemic stronger and more committed to excellence, what excuse shall be advanced by local football authorities?

When their women’s football clubs begin on the right footing in the recently established women’s Caf Champions League as our teams are held back by sheer neglect, how shall we, enthusiasts of women’s football, pacify ourselves?

Overall, Fifa has done commendable work to ensure that federations take into account women’s teams and their personnel, including issuing strict directives that a third of all grants be dedicated to women. However, the hard work is in finding ways of ensuring that rogue federation officials do not divert the funds and use them for other activities.

Kenya is one of the countries earmarked for a project by Fifa to develop the women’s game across the region. That is great, now let’s do more. Let’s combine Fifa’s monies with public policy to guarantee equal access and equal funding. How about coming up with a public policy campaign to give greater voice to women in matters of funds disbursement? If we are serious about maintaining our position as East Africa’s giants in matters women’s football, we should start now.

colilo@ke.natioonmedia.com