Will shift in power of Kenyan rugby be sealed this weekend?

Impala

Nondescript Charles Omondi (right) gives Impala Club's Dennis Juma a hand-off during their Kenya Cup match on February 19, 2022 at Ngong Race Course.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Charles Nyende

What you need to know:

  • Of the 51 Kenya Cup titles contested, the dynamic three have between them won 35 of them.
  • The relegation of two of these three biggest clubs in Kenyan rugby in one season would be a development of seismic proportions.

Manchester City are the reigning English Premier League champions and well in line to retain the coveted title this season.

