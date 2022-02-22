Will shift in power of Kenyan rugby be sealed this weekend?

Manchester City are the reigning English Premier League champions and well in line to retain the coveted title this season.

But life for the blue side of Manchester was not always this rosy.

City are one of the big clubs in the Premiership to have been relegated in recent years, and not once.

The European glory-seeking English outfit were dropped from top flight football in 1996.

Granted, they were not the powerhouse they are today where they significantly overshadow their previously more illustrious noisy neighbours – Manchester United - they were still a big club that had received the chop.

Relegation came after a couple of close shaves.

Just to stretch this story a bit, Manchester City remained in the second division and even dropped to the third tier.

However, they bounced back with back-to-back promotions.

They endured another relegation and remained a side that finished outside the top five until 2008 when money from the Middle East transformed them to the preeminent English football powers they are now.

Other notable clubs have faced relegation in the English Premier League the likes of Blackburn Rovers in 1999, West Ham United in 2003, Leeds United a year later, Southampton in 2005 and Newcastle United in 2009.

The mighty Gunners, Arsenal, were facing relegation at the beginning of this season, but have somehow wiggled out of that conundrum.

The resilient clubs, with proud histories to boot, have taken up the challenge of their drop to valiantly return to top flight football while others have gone to grass — as a Kenyan would put it, and stayed there.

But this is the essence of competitive sports — reward on merit.

Everything else is sentimental, and perhaps a sympathetic thought from the neutrals to the fans in anguish.

Many Kenya Cup fans are facing anxious moments as the relegation axe swings inexorably.

The Kenya Cup, Kenya’s top rugby union club competition, was started in the 1970. Initially, there was no relegation and promotion with the big clubs, read Kenya Harlequins, Nondescripts and Impala, fielding teams in the competition and also providing their second-choice sides in the second tier Eric Shirley Shield.

Things changed in the early 1990s when relegation was introduced. Several clubs have dropped down since then. But to my mind, only two are of note.

KCB, then a Thika Road-based minor club in Kenya’s aristocratic rugby environment, and Impala, doyens of the national game, were regulated in 1994. They both promptly rebounded to compete in top flight rugby in 1996.

Other teams of lesser pedigree have flirted with the upper and lower leagues over the years as the balance of power tilted one way, then other.

This season may well see the hammering of the final nail on the coffin of Kenya’s once proud rugby powerhouses, at least for the foreseeable future.

With a final round of matches remaining, five clubs, separated by just five points, are locked in a duel to avoid the two relegation spots.

Amongst them are the achieving and historically respected Quins (17 points), Nondies (15 points) and Impala (12 points).

The others facing the chop are Nakuru (16 points) and Homeboyz (15 points). Let us put things in perspective.

Impala, founded in 1956, won the first four editions of the Kenya Cup, while Nondescripts, founded in 1923 are the most successful team in the competition with a record 17 titles, including an unsurpassed five successive crowns.

Of the 51 Kenya Cup titles contested, the dynamic three have between them won 35 of them.

The relegation of two of these three biggest clubs in Kenyan rugby in one season would be a development of seismic proportions.

It would register on the upper levels of the Richter scale, rugby wise.

It would emphatically indicate that the shift of power from Ngong Road, the spiritual home of Kenyan rugby, is truly with us.

Unless the oval ball bounces differently. This is rugby, remember.

