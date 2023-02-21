Will Namwamba’s lofty game plans be matched with on-field victories?

Honourable Ababu Tawfiq Pius Namwamba, Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Sports and the Arts, Republic of Kenya, is such a cool guy.

He is rather dashing, arguably the most handsome man in the Kenyan cabinet.

He has a dazzling smile that would melt the most wicked of witches, and meanest of Nairobi slay queens.

He likes flashing it around. I bet he causes sleepless nights to many Kenyan ladies. Pity, he is taken, I believe, but that would be another story.

I follow him on Twitter, one of his over 547,000 followers. Now, that is an impressive figure that could be rounded off to the magical one million.

I bet the former Budalangi Member of Parliament has an Instagram account and is on Tik Tok too, with healthy followings. I, however, cannot verify that, as I have no personal presence on either of these platforms.

Who would not want to follow such a high profile celebrity anyway?

Namwamba has taken to his job as the Sports Cabinet Secretary with gusto, like a fish to water, going by his posted activities on Twitter.

The updates come like the staccato fire of a semi-automatic - launching this and that body in motorsport, meeting this and that official in football, visiting this and that venue in athletics, directing this and that person in the ministry.

Hapa kazi tu, a typical Kenyan would say.

I keenly followed his enthusiastic effort to end the football impasse late last year that had seen poor Kenya languish in international oblivion.

Soon after being confirmed as the Sports CS, the youthful Namwamba, who possesses a law degree by the way, quickly reversed the decision of his predecessor to disband FKF.

He promptly communicated with Fifa officials, and voila! Like magic, the international ban that Fifa had imposed on Kenya was lifted.

Everybody went gaga, prostrating around the minister, and profusely praising him for lifting Kenya out of imminent football catastrophe.

Pomp and promise

Namwamba lapped it all in, promising that Kenya was now on the path to rediscovering her football glory, would bid to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, and would build world class stadiums.

This notwithstanding the fact that the issues that had brought Kenyan football to the sorry state it was in had not been addressed by his office.

The most obvious was corruption and lack of accountability. There was also that small matter of complying with the Sports Act.

For now, it seems all that has been swept under the carpet and football continues to limp on to nowhere.

Namwamba, with pomp and promise, recently launched the much-hyped, government-initiated Talanta Hela Council and Technical Committees.

The Gazette Notice on the same was all lofty and dreamy, its wording “…Government plans to revitalise Sports and the Creative Economy through the revolutionary Talanta Hela initiative” sounding like Kenya was on the threshold of a promising new beginning in sports.

Almost every commentator fell over themselves praising the project.

I will neither talk about the appointments nor interrogate their requisite qualifications other than say such government selections, are inherently political, parochial and/or populist.

They, thankfully, last one political cycle and everybody moves one, with nobody the wiser.

Remember the Sh210 million constituency sports fund that was introduced by Amos Kimunya sitting as Finance CS in 2008?

In 2011, President Uhuru Kenyatta, then the Finance CS, also allocated a similar amount to the fund and talked about the importance of giving the youth a sporting opportunity at the grassroots.

But what has been the end result? Nothing tangible, just questions about the ineffectiveness of the fund with little structures to handle the finances and no clear outcomes.

The Talanta Hela has a similar plan of managing an annual “bottom-up” – whatever that is - football tournament for grass root teams from all 47 counties. (What about other sports?)

It also vaguely talks about running a nationwide programme for identifying, developing and marketing Kenya’s best sporting talent, and monetising sports.

My question to Namwamba would be: Who is supposed to run sports in the country? Is it the federations or the government?

It is interesting that FKF that loudly screams “government interference” whenever the state gets involved in running football has not issued any statement on the Talanta Hela programme.

World best practices has federations and private enterprises running tournaments and identifying and nurturing talents.

The government is better off building and managing sports infrastructure, setting up and enforcing legal regulations on how federations operate, and funding sports programmes via the federations to develop talent.

And by the way, what is the role of Sports Kenya?

I await Namwamba’s tweets on the progress of Talanta Hela, but from where I sit, I can venture this will be another spectacular waste of public resources.