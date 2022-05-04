Why you must attend Kip Keino Classic on Saturday

The opportunity to come and spectate at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Saturday is not one to be missed by every athletics enthusiast in Kenya.

The final edition of the Kip Keino Classic will be happening at the 60,000-seater stadium.

This World Continental Tour Gold event began with the inaugural edition in 2020 at Nyayo National Stadium before the last one was held at Kasarani in September last year.

Saturday’s event offers every Kenyan the chance to be part of history, as the curtains will be coming down on this annual event.

However, as the athletics fraternity in the country, we have no intention of stopping at that but are dreaming big about other major sporting events we should be hosting.

Already, it is a known fact that Kenya has placed a bid to host the World Athletics Championship in 2025. Our fans have a pivotal role to play in the country gaining the rights to host this biennial competition.

Having a stadium full of a rapturous crowd will go a long way in providing a preview of what to expect during the World Championship in terms of fan enthusiasm and attendance. It will be evidence of the country’s readiness and passion to host the biennial event and thus enhance our bid for it.

Furthermore, it is our hope that the Kip Keino Classic will be replaced by the most prestigious one-day athletics meet in the world — the Diamond League series. What this means is that Kenya goes into history books as the first African country to host the World Athletics Championship and the Diamond League.

The first step to contributing to this historic moment is for fans to turn up in their numbers for the final edition of Kip Keino Classic.

As an athletics enthusiast, where else are you going to meet the crème-de-la-crème of the sport except at Kasarani Stadium? Saturday is the day you get to meet Olympic 100 metres champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs, Olympic silver medallist Fred Kerley, and three-time Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in the flesh.

These are just but some of the elites who will be in action, which promises non-stop entertainment for anyone in attendance.

Not forgetting, we have our own stars, such as Africa’s fastest man, Ferdinand Omanyala, world 1,500m champion Timothy Cheruiyot and World Indoor silver medallist Noah Kibet, who have been calling on all of us to come and cheer them to stardom.

It would be a shame if we do not answer their clarion call and showed up in our numbers.