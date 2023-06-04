Why we must all do more to develop local teams

I am writing this a few hours before Gor Mahia take on Ulinzi Stars in what I know will be a cliff hanger of a match. I believe we still have a fighting chance of lifting the diadem. I know doomsayers will vehemently refute this but I am one of those never-say-never battalion.

It was quite unfortunate that we never utilised our chances against KCB and then against AFC Leopards we played what I can only describe as horrendous football.

Be that as it may, I still believe our boys may just hang in there and give us the cup. What a joy that would be!

There is another positive thing I have noticed in our matches. The number of fans attending the games seems to be increasing by the day.

I watched the final match of the English FA Cup between Manchester City and Manchester United and what struck me was the passion with which the fans of the two teams cheered their boys on the pitch.

I have said time and again that perhaps I am the only man around who does not support any team in the English Premier League or any other European league for that matter.

The sole reason for this is I believe we must develop our own teams. Teams like Gor Mahia can only develop if we the fans rally behind them offering passionate support in their matches. That can’t happen if we spend our time supporting foreign teams.

I know of a number of people who feel that our football standards are too low hence their absconding of the matches altogether. I have also heard of people who claim that there is too much violence in our stadiums hence they prefer to keep away.

If you ask me I will simply tell you that all this is hot air. Our standards might not be at par with the European clubs, but we do not throw away the baby with the bath water. We need all hands on deck to help develop our football.

As for the claims of violence, those people do not know what they are talking about. European teams have some of the most violent supporters on earth. So much so that some of them are not allowed to leave their countries so they do not export their doom and gloom to other countries.

As I wind up, I want to again congratulate Shabana and Murang’a Seal who have all but qualified to play in the top tier league next season.

As I always say, we must do all we can to support the community clubs. What this means is that as Gor Mahia fans we will soon to be doing road trips to Kisii to face Shabana and also Murang’a to sweat it out against the Seal.