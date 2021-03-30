Why Uhuru should unlock sports

Dinosaurs of my generation will recall a popular, 1970s and 80s television game show we grew up loving called Telematch.

Produced by the Transtel studios in the German city of Cologne, Telematch featured individuals from opposing teams, dressed in weird costumes, tackling various obstacles while racing against the clock to earn precious points.

Some would, of course, fall awkwardly, often in hilarious fashion, while others would expertly cruise and beat the clock, earning valuable points in the process.

The faltering contestants would, time permitting, retrace steps and start all over again, with the hope of beating the clock or taking advantage of potential slip-ups by their rivals. The current goings on in Kenyan sport remind me very much of Telematch.

With our sport having endured almost a year of lockdown, due to the coronavirus, and overcoming various hurdles in the process, we were getting close to normalcy after action resumed towards the end of last year.

Our sportsmen and women had started gradually rising to match fitness. And then President Uhuru Kenyatta dropped the bombshell last Friday, declaring that sport has been suspended, again!

The President’s pronouncement will certainly see sport back to base, reviving the catalogue of problems that visited our athletes for the entire of last season.

Last year’s lockdown prompted the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage to put together a committee to work out protocols for the re-opening of sport, with the team fashioning out well though-out guidelines which convinced the government to open up activity, in phases.

Then the World Athletics Continental Tour’s Kip Keino Classic was successfully held last October, various leagues resumed and, recently, the Karen Country Club successfully hosted back-to-back European Tour golf competitions with strict Covid-19 protocols in place.

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya then conjured up bubble training camp programmes for teams and individual athletes preparing for the Tokyo Olympic Games, again invoking strict Covid-19 protocols.

Local organising committees have also been busy putting together plans for both the World Rally Championship Safari Rally and World Athletics Under-20 Championships, both of which Kenya will host in June and August, respectively.

Like unsuccessful competitors in Telematch, Kenyan sportspeople have been thrust back to misery largely brought about by flagrant disregard for Covid-19 protocols by persons other than themselves.

The mask-less political class drew crowds in their thousands at rallies with sport now bearing the brunt of such carelessness.

Just like in Telematch, sport has fallen, and our opponents are cruising towards the finish line in spectacular fashion.

Across our northern border, for instance, our Ethiopian arch-rivals are on cruise control, with their middle and long distance athletes having been in pre-Olympics camp since November last year.

Their sport has not been shut down and the virus appears to be in check over there.

Derartu Tulu celebrated

Last Sunday, they even celebrated the achievements of Ethiopian Athletics Federation President Derartu Tulu, the first African woman to win an Olympic gold medal which she panned at the 1992 Barcelona Games in the 10,000 metres.

While we have been thrown off-balance into lockdown mode, the Ethiopian government and various corporates have stopped at nothing in motivating their nation’s athletes.

On Sunday, they named the new Ayat roundabout in Addis Ababa after Derartu Tulu as well as a new, one billion Birr (Sh2.7 billion) sport complex.

Derartu’s athletics club, the Federal Prison Administration, awarded her the highest medal while the committee organising Sunday’s fete gave the legend a 350-gramme gold medal and a latest model Lexus SUV.

Meanwhile, the Addis Ababa administration and her home region state of Oromia rewarded Derartu with two million Birr (Sh5.4 million) and five million Birr (Sh13.6 million), respectively, for her exploits.

In a pre-recorded message, Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde described Derartu as “a role model for millions” and “a living legend.”

With such motivation of their legends, past and present, Ethiopians are fired-up in the build-up to the Tokyo Games, and have even elected to hold their track trials in the Dutch city of Hengelo, rather than in Addis Ababa.

While we appreciate President Kenyatta’s reasoning behind the lockdown, and his well-intentioned decree to save lives, he and his advisers ought to have analysed the situation in sports more objectively and critically.

They would then realise that locking down organised sports will have a more devastating effect, financially, physically and psychologically, for sportspeople whose continued play will also most certainly keep the virus at bay, physiologically speaking.

The closure will also erode the confidence we have worked so hard to build beyond our borders, that Kenya is open and safe for sport.

It could mean yet another cancellation of major competitions that are primed to rake in much-needed foreign exchange to cushion against losses suffered in our tourism industry since the advent of Covid-19.

Competitions like the WRC Safari Rally in June, for which the President is Patron, and the World Athletics Under-20 Championships, for which his Government has voted Sh1.5 billion to give hope to our future stars.

The President ought to offer sport, and its ecosystem, some reprieve by giving his blanket suspension a more considered look.