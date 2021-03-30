Why Uhuru should unlock sports

An emotional Ethiopian athletics legend Derartu Tulu (centre) is honoured for her stellar achievements in athletics at a special ceremony in Addis Ababa on March 28, 2021. Derartu, who is also President of the Ethiopian Athletics Federation, was the first African woman to win an Olympic gold medal when she clinched the 10,000 metres title at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.


Photo credit: Pool

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Like unsuccessful competitors in Telematch, Kenyan sportspeople have been thrust back to misery largely brought about by flagrant disregard for Covid-19 protocols by persons other than themselves.  
  • The mask-less political class drew crowds in their thousands at rallies with sport now bearing the brunt of such carelessness.

Dinosaurs of my generation will recall a popular, 1970s and 80s television game show we grew up loving called Telematch.

