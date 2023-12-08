Why track and field weekend meet opener in Kisumu is a must-attend

The 2023/24 track and field season kicks off this weekend at the Moi Stadium, Kisumu with hundreds of athletes expected to be in contention.

It promises to be a cracker across the different categories of competitions as all athletes seek to end the year on a high and set the tone for the coming one.

This season’s calendar of activities is a unique one considering our local track and field season often begins in March of the following year. However, in lieu of the plethora of international competitions in the new year, it was only wise to bring them forward as part of early preparations towards these events.

It is why the opener for the track and field season should be a must-attend for as many athletes as possible.

Granted, the festive mood has gripped a number of us who already feel they deserve a rest from the grueling training schedules of the early mornings and late evenings.

Nonetheless, this weekend’s competition will be an opportunity for athletes to gauge themselves in terms of fitness and overall preparedness for the African Games and the Paris Olympics – among other major competitions of the new year.

Even as they partake in the merrymaking of the festive period, competing in Kisumu will provide all participants will plenty of food for thought on what they need to improve on when they eventually return to training.

For sprinters and field athletes, Kisumu offers the perfect weather and right altitude to test themselves and get a taste of what it would feel like to compete in other low altitude cities around the world.

The lakeside city is renowned for its warm and sunny weather that suits these categories of athletes as far as competing and training is concerned.

The track and field weekend meet is also a chance for athletes who may not have been to the city before to partake in local tourism in their free time.

Many times, I have encouraged athletes to take a tour of the cities whenever they go to compete abroad.

The same goes for our local cities in which we hold competitions, such as the Cross Country Series and Track and Field Weekend meetings.

Use such opportunities to savour the sights and sounds of these regions, interact with the locals and partake of the local cuisine – in Kisumu’s case, rech (fish).