Why Super Bowl, Stanbic Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei deal offer us hope

Quite a number of regular advertisers gave Sunday’s Super Bowl at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, a wide berth.

Which wasn’t too surprising given the global coronavirus-ravaged season that dealt sport and commerce a major, life-threatening blow.

Regular Super Bowl campaigners, including Coke, Pepsi and Budweiser, along with automobile giants Audi and Hyundai, chose not to splash cash on the NFL final match in which home team Tampa Bay Bucaneers —powered by seven-time Super Bowl champion and five-time MVP Tom Brady — upset Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 to win America’s most sought-after sports title, lifting the Vince Lombardi trophy.

With 30-second spots on the live Super Bowl television broadcast going for as much as $5.5 million (about Sh603 million in today’s exchange rates), it’s understandable that even serial advertisers were holding back this time round with the coronavirus having reared its ugly head and gobbled up cash reserves half-heartedly unleashed to mitigate against extensive virus-instigated lockdowns.

Pre-match hype

Budweiser, who were missing out of the Super Bowl for the first time in 37 years, said they would, instead, use the advertising cash “to promote Covid-19 vaccine awareness” with the beer’s chief marketing officer Marcel Marcondes arguing that they wish to “prioritise humanity and purpose.”

Despite the fact that Sunday’s game reached a global audience of over 80 million, double the figure that watched US President Joe Biden’s January 20 inauguration, and the pre-match hype of a mouthwatering match-up between 43-year-old Brady and 25-year-old opposing quarterback Patrick Mahomes notwithstanding, there wasn’t a stampede for commercial slots with rights holders CBS spending two months longer than their usual time-lines to fill up the ad slots.

However, that CBS met their targets and filled up the available slots, anyway, irrespective of their remarkably expensive rate card, was a major source of hope that global sport might just be slowly getting out of the woods, after all.

In her Super Bowl delivery, the latest celebrity poet, Amanda Gorman, aptly captured the mood of hope through her poem “Chorus of the captains” which she recited in honour of scholar Trimaine Davis, ICU nurse manager Suzie Dorner and former Marine artillery man James Martin, a veteran of the Iraq and Iran wars.

She said:

Let us walk with these warriors; Charge on with these champions; And carry forth the call of our captains! We celebrate them by acting; With courage and compassion; By doing what is right and just. For while we honor them today; It is they who every day honor us.

Stressing the fact that even in tragedy, hope is possible, Gorman might as well have been referring to the sports world where resilient sponsorship deals offer hope to championship organisers and athletes.

Back home, such hope was demonstrated by Stanbic Bank Kenya’s announcement that they had roped in Kenya’s women’s world marathon record holder Brigid Kosgei as brand ambassador to help position the bank’s new project, It Can Be.

The new brand focus seeks to inspire and encourage the bank’s internal and external stakeholders to dream big and achieve their goals, the bank said.

“Brigid is a fitting international athlete and has achieved a great deal at such a young age and is a true reflection of the brand. Her determination and focus portray the very essence of It Can Be,” the bank explained at the colourful launch last Thursday, with Stanbic Kenya CEO Charles Mudiwa saying they are keen to “unlock great possibilities.”

Coming just hours after organisers of the lucrative Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon announced cancellation of this year’s race in the United Arab Emirates where Kosgei was a marquee entry, Stanbic Bank’s partnership offered great sense of renewed hope to the world record holder.

Like all other athletes, Kosgei’s entire season was blown away by the virus and she was lucky that the rescheduled London Marathon stemmed the tide and was run in a bio-secure bubble last October where the 26-year-old successfully defended her title.

To see local corporates like Stanbic Bank Kenya and Isuzu East Africa (men’s marathon world record holder Eliud Kipchoge’s automobile partners), inter alia, spare a thought for sport, even with slashed CSR and marketing budgets, is uplifting and should inspire other corporates to follow suit.

More corporate interest

With the National Olympic Committee of Kenya and Kenya National Paralympic Committee faced with a budget of well over Sh1.2 billion for the Tokyo Games, and a further Sh1.3 billion required to host the World Athletics Under-20 championships in Nairobi in August, we hope to see more corporate interest in sport despite the prevalent circumstances.

Not forgetting the European Tour Kenya Open Golf Championship in March and World Rally Championship Safari Rally in June.

Sport is one of the best ways to celebrate man’s triumph over adversity, and successful sports partnerships will offer an impeccable source of reassurance after a coronavirus-disrupted year.

We hope to see more and more private and public institutions standing with sport, and with no inhibitions, in this difficult period.

