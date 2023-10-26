Why Olympic Esports Games could be a game changer

The 141st International Olympic Committee (IOC) session held last week brought exciting news as IOC President Thomas Bach announced the exploration of Olympic Esports Games, following the success of previous esports trials: the Olympic Virtual Series 2021 and the Olympic Esports Week 2023 in Singapore.

This development holds a lot of promise as it could grant esports the legitimacy it has been striving for, especially in nations where policymakers have been hesitant to recognise it as a legitimate sport.

Esports athletes donning the iconic Olympic rings could not only win the hearts of fans but also gain support from national Olympic committees, thereby elevating esports to a respected status.

The integration of Olympic values into esports might also combat existing issues like toxicity and cyberbullying, fostering a positive and sportsmanlike environment. Moreover, the emphasis on excellence and physical exercise within the Olympic movement could encourage esports athletes to prioritise their physical exercise, improving their performance and overall well-being.

The Olympic Esports Games could also open the door to a wider audience, including casual fans, with the potential to expand esports’ reach and commercial value. The vast viewership numbers recorded during the last edition in Tokyo, reaching 3.05 billion unique viewers globally, underline this potential, suggesting increased revenue streams for esports.

Additionally, this move could create opportunities for amateur esports athletes, particularly those from developing nations, who often face barriers to entry in major global esports competitions. Providing a global stage for these amateur competitors aligns with the Olympics' historical tradition of showcasing talents to the world.

However, challenges, particularly concerning inclusivity, need to be addressed. There's a risk of developing nations being marginalised both in decision-making processes and participation. To ensure the growth of esports worldwide, the Olympic movement must prioritise inclusivity, extending opportunities beyond elite circles and welcoming a diverse range of participants.