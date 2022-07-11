Why Nairobi deserves to host 2025 World Athletics Championships

My modest upbringing taught me not to blow my own trumpet… But at times, for the sake of history, it’s important to make some facts known to anyone who cares to listen, and for the record.

Some time in 2012, I walked into the Riadha House office of then Athletics Kenya President Isaiah Kiplagat (may his soul rest in eternal peace) and presented a proposal with my arguments as to why Athletics Kenya should bid to host the World Athletics Under-18 Championships in Nairobi.

Having served in the Press Commission of World Athletics (previously International Association of Athletics Federations) for several years, I was privy to various facts that convinced me Nairobi stood a great chance of winning these hosting rights.

The strongest argument, of course, was Kenya’s rich athletics heritage and passion for the sport.

Other factors like Nairobi’s impressive bed capacity, good communication infrastructure and reliable security alongside Kenya’s tried and tested track and field technical officials also played in favour of a Nairobi bid.

After all, Nairobi had also just organised a hugely successful African Athletics Championships in 2010 at the Nyayo National Stadium with all sessions full to capacity with spectators.

I was hardly surprised, therefore, when Kiplagat and then AK secretary general David Okeyo took my proposal seriously, went on to make the formal bid and, as they say, the rest is history.

Kenya won the bid and successfully hosted the World Under-18 Championships in 2017 with the competition venue at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, full to the brim with crowds unseen before at any World Athletics age-group competition.

The domino effect was that Nairobi was the almost automatic hosts of the World Under-20 Championships last year which, once again, were another huge success despite the challenges brought about hosting such a competition in the middle of a global coronavirus pandemic.

Naturally, as I mentioned in my 2012 proposal, these age-group competitions would then hold Nairobi in good stead to host the senior World Athletics Championships having risen through the ranks and passed global competence tests.

This Thursday, on the sidelines of the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon (USA), the World Athletics Council will pick the host for the 2025 World Championships that will succeed next year’s global meet in Budapest, Hungary.

Besides Nairobi, other cities bidding for the 2025 championships are a formidable Tokyo, Silesia (Poland) and Singapore.

Having successfully hosted the Olympic and Paralympic Games last year, and also given their rich menu of sponsors and impeccable infrastructure, Tokyo (who also hosted the Olympics in 1964) presents a serious bid, with Japan, as a country, generally also tried and tested having hosted the World Championships last in 2007 in Osaka.

Singapore hardly boasts any pedigree in athletics and will be hard pressed to convince the World Athletics Council that they deserve the opportunity, while Silesia will be riding on the success of the World Relays Championships they hosted last year.

But with Budapest hosting the global championships next year, why would a European city get another chance in 2025?

Everything (well, almost) plays in favour of Nairobi.

No African nation has hosted the World Athletics Championships before and a Nairobi bid is essentially an African bid.

Just recently, heads of East African athletics federations voiced their support for Kenya through Athletics Kenya's First Vice-President Fatma Awale, who is also chairperson of the Nairobi 2025 bid committee.

Fatma Awale, the Chairperson Nairobi 2025 bidding committee. Photo credit: Pool

Among those who have shown solidarity with Kenya are Ethiopian distance running legend Derartu Tulu, who is also Ethiopian Athletics Federation’s President, the general secretary and treasurer of the East Africa Athletics Federation, Saddique Ahmed Ibrahim, Tanzania Olympic Committee secretary general and mile legend Filbert Bayi, Uganda Athletics Federation President Dominic Otuchet and President of South Sudan Athletics Federation Suleiman Samir Khamis.

Strong national government support will also strengthen Kenya’s bid.

The government bankrolled both the World Under-18 Championships in 2017 and last year’s World Under-20 Championships, and have committed to backing the senior Worlds should Nairobi win the bid.

“The government, through the Sports CS Amina (Mohamed) have been very supportive throughout the process. With their assistance, we are confident WA will see sense in our bid and grant us the hosting rights, culminating in a successful and memorable championship,” Awale said after getting the endorsements from various African federations.

With such support and with the backing of the rest of the continent, Nairobi should nail this one, especially given that our top athletes – from Eliud Kipchoge, Peres Jepchirchir and Mary Keitany to Ferdinand Omanyala – have also added their powerful voices to Nairobi’s bid.

Awale and the team at Riadha House already presented their pitch virtually and will be in Oregon this week to further support their case.

I’ll be shocked if World Athletics President Seb Coe and his team at Council don’t give this big one to Kenya because the sport stands to be richer with an African host of the World Championships.

After all, we have pulled off successful hosting of the last two editions of the Kip Keino Classic Continental Tour gold meeting in Nairobi with every indication that this event will soon be elevated to top-tier Diamond League status to also allow other well-organised African meetings, like the Gaborone one, join the Continental Tour Gold class.

Remember, we also hosted a successful World Cross Country Championships in Mombasa in 2007.

I wish Awale and the Athletics Kenya bidding committee success this week in Eugene.