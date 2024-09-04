Why Nairobi City Expressway Marathon is more than winning handsome prize money

September 8 marks another important milestone for the Nairobi City Expressway Marathon, which will be turning three years old.

Since the inaugural edition, this event has grown in leaps and bounds with the interest in it heightening every year.

From just about 10,000 participants in 2022, this year has seen over 10, 650 register to compete in the four categories of competition, namely, 42km, 21km, 10km and the 6km fun run.

With two days left until the registration deadline, it may be that the number of interested competitors breaches the 15,000 mark that the organisers had originally aimed for.

This is an emphatic stamp of approval of the marathon and the significance it holds in the calendar of activities for many athletes.

Understandably, one could argue that the collective sumptuous prize money of Sh60 million is enough inducement for any athlete to register for the race.

That as many as the top 20 finishers will not go home empty handed makes Nairobi City Expressway Marathon one of the road races to look forward to in the country.

Nonetheless, this race is more than just walking home with money in your pocket.

It is an opportunity to become wealthier as far as your health is concerned; after all, isn’t it often said that health is wealth?

Whereas an apple a day keeps the doctor away, the same could be said of going for a run as far as reducing your visits to the hospital is concerned.

Considering it will be on a Sunday, the Nairobi City Expressway Marathon is a perfect chance for the usual working class to take some time off from their busy schedule to relax their mind and improve their health.

Many of us in the concrete jungle of Nairobi spend hours every week behind their desks in their attempt to put food on the table for their families.

The risk of living a dormant lifestyle is well documented in the form of mental upheavals, stiff muscles and risk of cardiovascular conditions, among other challenges.

Therefore, even as you prepare for another week of intense office work – filing and typing – what better way to start it off at the Nairobi Expressway Marathon.

It will enable you to start the week with a focused and rejuvenated mind, ready to tackle your goals.