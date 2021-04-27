Why it was important to hold Equator Rally despite lockdown

President Uhuru Kenyatta (centre) with (from left) WRC Safari Rally directors Kimanthi Maingi, Jim Kahumbura, Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, Sports Principal Secretary Joe Okudo and Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua follow the African Rally Championship Equator Rally on April 25, 2021 at the SoysambuCompetitive Section. WRC Safari Rally CEO Phineas Kimathi is partly hidden.

Photo credit: Pool | PSCU

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Such strict controls should be emulated at other sporting disciplines to ensure that Kenyan sport resumes in a much safe and more reassuring environment.
  • Athletics Kenya must also take credit for having successfully prepared the national team that leaves tonight for the World Relays Championships in Silesia, Poland, under these extremely difficult circumstances.
  • The same focus should also be sustained by the National Olympic Committee of Kenya as they prepare our teams for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Officials of the WRC Safari Rally are expected to make a huge sponsor announcement at their Kasarani headquarters Tuesday.

