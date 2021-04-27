Why it was important to hold Equator Rally despite lockdown

Officials of the WRC Safari Rally are expected to make a huge sponsor announcement at their Kasarani headquarters Tuesday.

The financial boost will come at the right time as Kenya prepares to celebrate the Safari’s return to the World Rally Championship fold after 19 years out.

Already, the government has committed a tidy sum for the preparations and hosting of the WRC Safari Rally from June 24 to 27, with last weekend’s Africa Rally Championship Equator Rally a fitting dress rehearsal.

The success of last weekend’s competition was evidence enough that Kenya is ready to host the big one in June, with six of the sections from the Equator Rally to be used by the global competition.

That President Uhuru Kenyatta, who has spearheaded the Safari Rally’s return to the World Rally Championship series, took time to follow the Equator Rally from the Soysambu Competitive Section on Saturday underscored the government’s commitment to ensure that the June global round is a success.

The President pledged in his Jubilee Government’s pre-election manifesto to have the Safari Rally back onto the World Rally Championship series.

Last weekend’s Equator Rally was a huge success, by all standards, across the various departments.

For instance, during the three days of competition, just three minor medical incidents were reported and competently managed.

Dr Raj Jutley, the experienced head of the WRC Safari Rally medical team, who also led medical operations for the ARC Equator Rally, was happy with the weekend’s work in Naivasha.

“We had 41 ambulances deployed over three days, each one within 10 minutes, maximum, from any incidents, and all our doctors were trauma trained with one dedicated helicopter at our disposal,” said Dr Jutley, who was recently appointed by Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed to a consortium of medics to endure Covid-19 compliance among Kenya’s national teams and federations, including those preparing for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The Equator Rally’s medical team was satisfied with the event’s Covid-19 compliance with the team able to conduct PCR tests with a 15-minute turnaround time for the results.

This year’s ARC Equator Rally was spectator-free as part of the government’s containment measures against the spread of the coronavirus.

Kenya Motor Sports Federation President Phineas Kimathi has expressed his confidence that with the government support and following the success of the ARC Equator Rally, Kenya is firmly on track for a successful WRC Safari Rally in June.

“I’d like to thank all the people who have put it together, especially His Excellency the President who personally found time to be part of this event, our Cabinet Secretary Honourable Ambassador Amina Mohamed, Principal Secretary Joe Okudo and the organising team led by Clerk of Course, the Organising Committee, Steering Committee and everyone who has helped put the event together,” Kimathi said at the close of the event.

“Security was fantastic and the police came up in a big way, deploying two helicopters and several police units.

“Medical and media teams were also perfect with 40 ambulances deployed and a big facility at the Media Centre.”

The now focus shifts, over the next less that 60 days, to the final preparations for the WRC Safari Rally which will follow last weekend’s round in Croatia, the Portugal Rally on May 23 and the Rally Italia on June 6.

Meanwhile, there has been disquiet in some quarters with sports enthusiasts wondering why the Equator Rally was allowed to hold, while sporting activities remain suspended to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

These concerns may be valid, but we must also appreciate the fact that the Equator Rally was a must-have dress rehearsal for June’s WRC Safari Rally, and that the International Automobile Federation (FIA) sent a team of observers to ensure that all operations were good enough for a global round.

It cannot be overemphasised that the WRC Safari Rally will be of huge benefit to the country, with an estimated Sh6 billion expected to be pumped into our economy.

Further, last weekend’s rally in Naivasha was held under intensive Covid-19 protocols.

Strict access control also ensured that drivers, crews, VIPs and support teams were assured of medical safety.

This besides the fact that all personnel working at the rally received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccines ahead of the competition, courtesy of the Ministry of Sport’s initiative that saw over 4,000 sportspersons vaccinated.

A big thumbs up must go to the medical team led by Dr Jutley, his assistant Dr David Karuri and Covid-19 compliance officer Kevin Rodrigues for a job well done.

Such strict controls should be emulated at other sporting disciplines to ensure that Kenyan sport resumes in a much safe and more reassuring environment.

Athletics Kenya must also take credit for having successfully prepared the national team that leaves tonight for the World Relays Championships in Silesia, Poland, under these extremely difficult circumstances.

The same focus should also be sustained by the National Olympic Committee of Kenya as they prepare our teams for the Tokyo Olympic Games.