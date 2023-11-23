Why it’s difficult to decide who is world athlete of the year

We are on the final stretch of the year, which means it is almost time for end of season awards. Double world champion Faith Kipyegon is Kenya’s flag bearer in the women’s category of this year’s World Athlete of the Year award, while marathon world record holder Kelvin Kiptum is in the men’s category.

Eliud Kipchoge and David Rudisha have previously won it. The award started in 1988 to crown male and female athletes who stand tall among their peers every year. But what does it take to be ‘the greatest athlete of the year’?

Is it a marathoner with the best season, a swimmer with the highest numbers, a middle distance runner dominating the field, a pole-vaulter with the greatest body awareness, a sprinter breaking records at will or a triathlete smashing records?

I have thought and thought and come to the conclusion that there are far too many dynamics involved in athletics to truly proclaim the best athlete.

Although science tells us that there are certain individuals who are physiologically predisposed to perform at a higher level, you can’t always quantify the role other factors may have played in their success. For this reason, it would be almost impossible to determine the “world athlete of the year.”

The WA Council, which consists of only 26 members, gets to decide half of where this award goes too, and here is a more significant problem we all ignore. It is a no-brainer that the powers and responsibilities of the chosen 26 can put a big bias on their votes.

The past few years have been good for Kenya. But can anyone really forget the year 2011 when Kenyan distance runner Vivian Cheruiyot was the overwhelming favourite to snag the award after her double gold medal at the world championships in Daegu, yet the award was given to Australia’s Sally Pearson?

It left a lot to be desired as there was just no way anyone with wide knowledge of the sport would not have preferred Cheruiyot.

Such awards place greater emphasis on visual observation and perceptions, which might not be a very good metric of judgement. The public accounts for 25 per cent of the final results, and these are mostly fans and sports enthusiasts who rely on visual observation, and their perceptions of the athletes to make a choice. Can this be objective?

Another reality is that some disciplines enjoy more coverage from broadcasters, which doesn’t give voters an excellent perspective. Disciplines like the race walk and the javelin simply don’t get much publicity like the marathon or the sprints, which puts athletes in those categories at a disadvantage. It’s like taking two brilliant news anchors and a fantastic architect and then choosing the best employee.

The debate surrounding athlete excellence captures many arguments – the purely statistical and the completely subjective. We can’t run away from questions surrounding the accuracy of making decisions based singularly on popular figures, times, and wins, as these statistics often fail to provide context and, most especially, the atmosphere surrounding a particular win or event.

For instance, everyone including my cat can tell you Faith is the greatest runner on the list this year. But if she doesn’t win in December, will it really mean she’s not the greatest?