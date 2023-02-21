Why government should consider establishing sports museum

Athletics dominated international sporting news in Australia and regions represented in the 44th World Cross Country Championships in Bathurst, a city of 37,000 people variously known as the spiritual home of motorsports in Australia, 209 kilometres west of Sydney.

Australia won the bid to host the 2021 World Cross Country Championships but postponed them twice because of the Covid-19 pandemic which barred foreigners from visiting this country until this year which also marked the 50th edition of these championships, now known as "the toughest foot race" in athletics disciplines.

Kenyans performed exceptionally well, winning six gold medals, two silver and two bronze.

The Bathurst championships also set a precedent of hosts being encouraged to look for venues which can resonate well even with non-athletics people by settling on a motor racing circuit — the Mount Panorama Motor Speedway — which has existed for over 50.

The circuit hosts a 12 hour, non-stop race in February and a 1,000km speed test in October.

Bathurst becomes the melting pot of cultures and sports cars on both fests, attracting consistently 190,000 spectators, leaving an economic windfall for this small, but well spread town which lasts for months just as what the WRC Safari Rally has been doing to Naivasha, Gilgil and Nakuru lately.

Mount Panorama is a unique circuit built on an open ground with paddock area being the only ring-fenced location while open public roads are also used as part of the 6.2km long circuit.

People are free to use these roads and must drive within the 50kph speed limit or else they attract hefty fines and reduction of their driving license points.

For all its history of motorsport, Bathurst is also unique, leading the way in a sane motoring culture.

There are so many locals who have super sports cars such as McLaren, Porsche, Lamborghini and Ferrari locked in their garages.

The eye-pleasing cars are a stunner everywhere from the United States, Asia, Africa and South America.

People like showing them off, attracting curiosity even in parking areas, but not in Bathurst.

One is free to drive around during the Mount Panorama events week, or even in the streets provided they muffle the exhaust sound.

People don't like being agitated by engine noise, and a police inspector travels here weekly to attend to complaints caused by motor vehicles noise polluters. He fines the offenders, heavily.

But there is a reprieve, and the closest one can admire such machines is at the National Motor Racing Museum adjacent to Mount Panorama Motor Speedway.

This is the mecca of competition vehicles ranging from the McLaren HyperCar, latest Mercedes Benz racer to a 1950 MG.

A visit to the museum car section reminds one of a clean garage with the smell of oil reminding one of the purpose of the machines on display: Power and purpose.

The cars and bikes, some of them dating back to the 1930s, represent the past, the present and the future.

It is a history which between 30,000 to 50,000 Australians follow and share from time to time through annual pilgrimages to the museum, thereby generating income to maintain the facility and safeguard the country's motorsport culture.

About 25 percent of the cars are owned or donated to the museum by enthusiasts or garage owners while the rest are loaned by car lovers.

Partners also support the Museum where more income is generated by sale of memorabilia, merchandise and publications.

Which brings us to the question of why can't this be replicated in Kenya, which hosts one of the oldest and most diverse vintage cars exhibition, the Concours d'Elegance of Mzee Bob Dewar?

Kenyans have these cars and even newer versions of rally cars which have been left to rot in garages.

This museum does not apply to motorsport only, but also in other sporting disciplines, whose past has been forgotten and buried altogether.

Publications are also missing with football and rugby the only stand alones with published books.

The Safari Rally’s history is captured in Reinhardt McKlein's 50th Anniversary book.