Why Fifa suspension is a blessing in disguise

As the government continues to engage the world football governing body with a view of bringing sanity and a lasting solution, Fifa slapped Kenya with a ban.

Although it is regrettable, it could be a blessing in disguise.

The suspension comes with a lot of implications on key stakeholders including players, coaches, referees fans and club owners. But it gives us an opportunity to streamline our football before we are reinstated.

A normalisation committee will be formed to oversee elections. Kenya has not only lost all its membership rights, but will also not participate in all Fifa- organised tournaments until the ban is lifted.

The players will pay the price right now but they will enjoy it in the long run.

Kenya was in the same situation way back in 2004 and 2006, but it opened doors for the country to put its house in order.

Fifa has suspended Kenya for what it termed government interference that arose from the disbandment of the Football Kenya Federation in November last year over allegations of misuse of funds.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed appointed a Caretaker Committee led by retired Judge Aaron Ringera for period on six months.

I support stakeholders who maintain that the formation of a Normalisation Committee is the best to resolve the crisis in Kenyan football.

It’s my hope that the Zurich-based Fifa will urgently constitute a committee of credible people to manage the game as we wait to elect the right people after the exit of Nick Mwendwa and his team.

Fifa should work with the government to appoint a Normalisation Committee to oversee proper elections, instead of siding with the officials who were kicked out as our football continues suffering.

The committee should be accorded all the necessary support to hold fair and free polls.

Kenya’s suspension has opened doors for discussions, and our only hope is that the situation will be resolved soon.