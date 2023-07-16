Which players are Gor signing, what value are they bringing?

Probably I am the only one in Jerusalem but, pray tell, who are the new signings at Gor Mahia? I have followed all kinds of media- print, broadcast and social- trying to keep up and know who are the chosen few who will be blessed (I don’t believe in luck) enough to wear the coveted green jersey of K’Ogalo.

Maybe there have been signings and I was too lazy to know about the deals. It doesn’t matter because at the end of the day what I , and I believe legions of fellow Gor Mahia fans, want is that the club assembles a neat squad of assassins ruthless enough to know the task at hand.

I am bringing up this issue of players recruitment because as we all know, we have been in the doldrums for a bit after Fifa slapped us with a player recruitment ban after an altercation with a former player.

Now that the ban has been lifted and awash with cash thanks to sponsorship from SportPesa, I believe we should move with speed and address this issue once and for all. And while at it I want to ask those in charge to give us their solemn assurance that they will give us quality players.

I got quite nervy when our Kenyan Premier League rivals Police reportedly signed a player in whom Gor fans had a lot of faith in, without a whimper of an explanation from the management on why they never initiated the first moves of courting the youngster to adorn our livery come next season.

Disturbingly, I have heard of stranger than fiction tales of some well heeled individuals who use their proximity to the powers that be — or they are the powers that be themselves— to fleece the club during player recruitment.

This is the modus operandi of the guttersnipes, underbreds and urchins who are milking the club dry — talk of some very very old men masquerading as players, hitch them onto the club as players, get fat sign on fees which they share among themselves.

The same players will not get playtime because they have no talent worth talking about.

Within no time the same over the hill players will rush to courts suing the club because of a breach of contract or any other malady their dark minds can conjure up. They then laugh all the way to the bank at the expense of the club and we the long suffering fans.

The first time I heard of such claims I dismissed them because in my naïve mind, I believed that all the men and women we have in positions of leadership at Gor Mahia have the integrity of Caesar’s wife. I am just learning now that in that motley crew are buccaneers and pirates who will gladly sell their own mothers down the river, totally naked.

So my question remains, who are we signing and what value are they bringing to the club? World over player signings are made public.

For example, although I support no team in the English Premier League (I consider it nothing more than an invention of and a bastard brought forth by the powerful English media), I am keenly following the goings-on there.

I know for example that there has been a long drawn out negotiation around the signing of Declan Rice from West Ham to Arsenal.