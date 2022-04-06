When long-held convictions become bigger than pursuit of Olympics glory

The name Fethi Nourine should ring a bell. He is the Algerian judoka who was banned for 10 years from the sport for withdrawing from the delayed 2020 Olympics Games last year when the competition’s draw set him on course to compete against an Israeli opponent.

Nourine was competitor in men’s under-73 kilograms category, and was due to face Tohar Butbul from Israel but changed his mind and said his support for the Palestinian cause made it impossible for him to compete against Butbul.

“We worked a lot to reach the Olympics but the Palestinian cause is bigger than all of this,” the 30-year-old born in the coastal city of Oran in north western Algeria told the media in Tokyo.

Nourine’s coach Banikhlef was more forthright.

“We were not lucky with the draw,” he said. “We got an Israeli opponent and that’s why we had to retire. We made the right decision.”

The International Judo Federation reacted by suspending Nourine and his coach Banikhlef for 10 years for using the Games "as a platform for protest and promotion of political and religious propaganda", which breached its code of ethics and the Olympic Charter.

The Algerian Olympic Committee swiftly withdrew their accreditation and flew them back home.

In their view, to compete against Butbul at the Olympics would be to betray the Palestinian cause “because Israel does not exist.” It would amount to normalisation of the state of Israel.

The view is informed by the view that Israel does not have a legal existence and what is known as Israel today sits on annexed Palestinian territories. The foundation and existence of the Jewish state is at the heart of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Just qualifying to compete at the Olympics is the pride of any athlete, leave alone winning an Olympic medal.

Many athletes would die for a chance to compete at the Olympics and to earn the title of being an Olympian. If you compete in one edition of the Olympics, you are a talented athlete.

If you compete in two editions, you are special. To compete in three editions and win medals while at it like Usain Bolt, earns you a legendary status that transcends sports.

Nourine is no ordinary athlete.

He is a three-time African champion in his category and by his own admission, he worked hard to reach the Olympics.

One would think that if the Palestinian cause was bigger than the Olympics for him, he would use the opportunity of the quadrennial championship to achieve both the Olympic dream, and to lift his country’s name higher against his opponent by beating Butbul into a pulp.

Judo, a system of unarmed combat and a form of martial art, has been an Olympic sport since 1964. According to the rulebook, the objective is to lift an opponent before throwing them down.

Immobilising an opponent with a grappling hold, or forcing them to either submit through manipulation of the joints or stranglehold are an accepted part of the sport.

The last technique, also called “ngeta” in street lingo, would have been particularly useful for Nourine, but he saw things differently.

It is not the first time Nourine was withdrawing from a championship “to serve a cause bigger than the adrenalin rush that greets the achievement of a major goal in sports.” He also withdrew from the 2019 Judo World Championships in Japan to avoid facing an Israeli opponent.

There were others before Nourine. Iranian judoka Saeid Mollaei pulled out of the semi-finals of the 2019 World Judo Championships to avoid a potential match up against Israel’s Sagi Muki. Egyptian judoka Islam El Shehaby refused to shake hands with Or Sasson after losing to the Israeli at the 2016 Olympic Games.

Further back in 2007, Kenyan-born marathoner Mushir Salem Jawher (Leonard Mucheru) lost his Bahraini citizenship after competing in a race in Israel. He later got back his citizenship.

In 2017, Israeli judoka Tal Flicker won gold in an international judo championship in the United Arab Emirates, officials declined to play the Israeli national anthem or to fly the country’s flag.

In some cases, Arab countries like Iran and UAE either compel their athletes to drop out of matches against Israeli opponents, or declined to issue travel visas to Israeli athletes intending to travel to these countries for sporting competitions.

Isn’t it strange that sports which should bring people together in the same arena to create lasting friendships and to strengthen values like honesty, teamwork and fairness can be used as a tool for revenge?

***

On Monday, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky called Russian troops "murderers, torturers, rapists, and looters" after dozens of bodies were found near Kyiv, triggering global outrage and vows of tough new sanctions on Moscow.

“I want every mother of every Russian soldier to see the bodies of the killed people in Bucha, in Irpin, in Hostomel,” Zelensky said.

It is the kind of things Russia is doing in Ukraine that inspire sportsmen to withdraw from potential match-ups with opponents from other countries “to serve a cause bigger than the adrenaline rush that greets the achievement of winning a gold medal in sports.”