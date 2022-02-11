What we must not forget during Agnes Tirop Memorial event

It’s finally happening. The legacy of Agnes Tirop, a promising young Kenyan athlete, who was brutally murdered in October last year, is now assured. All thanks to the Memorial Agnes Tirop World Cross Country Gold Tour, a high caliber athletics meet, whose inaugural edition will go down Saturday at Lobo Village, Kapseret, Eldoret.

The name of the event is, however, a mouthful and not too easy on the tongue. But hey, what’s in a name. A rose by any other name would smell just as sweet. And sweet memories of the late Tirop is what the event promises.

Deservingly, the event had attracted some big names, including Olympics 10,000m bronze medallist, Letesenbet Gidey from Ethiopia, a multiple world record holder in 5,000m (14:06.62), 10,000m (29:01.03) and half marathon (1:02:52).

To whet the appetite of the athletes, World Athletics has set aside a handsome prize money running into millions of shillings, a portion of which all the invited competitors will be seeking to pocket at the end of the day.

The event comes exactly four months after Tirop’s demise and there is still a very deep sense of loss for her family, relatives, friends and the athletics fraternity as a whole. But what better way to celebrate her life, even as we wait for justice to take its course. That, we hope will happen, given that the main suspect in Tirop’s murder has long been taken into custody and proceedings underway in court.

For Tirop's peers and upcoming athletes, the Gold Tour event should inspire them to achieve and perhaps even surpass what the deceased athlete had hoped for. Such an ambition is achievable yet very tasking, given that at the time of her death Tirop was planning to reclaim her world record in the 10km road race which had only been broken a few weeks to her death.

Tirop, who finished fourth in 5,000m at the Tokyo Olympics, was also a bronze medalist from the 2017 (London) and 2019 (Doha) World Athletics Championships. Little wonder then that she was eulogized as “no ordinary athlete” by Gianni Demadonna Sports Management at her burial service.

For the competing athletes, the Agnes Tirop event will present an opportunity to gauge and fine-tune themselves ahead of a busy season with two major events – the rescheduled 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon in July followed shortly by the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

But the Memorial Agnes Tirop World Cross Country Gold Tour will have more than just Tirop's memories, achievements and world class athletes on parade. Over and above everything else, the event will be a forum to address the numerous challenges that our high-achieving athletes often grapple with behind the scenes in their personal and professional lives. Of particular interest is the issue of sexual and gender-based violence which some of our renowned athletes struggle with secretly.

Tragically, Tirop’s demise has forced our hands into confronting this matter head-on. It shouldn’t have gone that way, though. With timely intervention from the key stakeholders, Tirop would have been here with us today. But now that she is gone, we must do a lot to ensure that we must never lose yet another Agnes Tirop under similar circumstances.