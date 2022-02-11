What we must not forget during Agnes Tirop Memorial event

Athletes at Memorial Agnes Tirop Cross Country Tour pre-event presser

From left: Edward Zakayo, 2018 World Under-20, 5,000metres Champion, Margaret Chelimo 2019, World 5,000 metres silver medalist, Athletics Kenya President Jack Tuwei, Bob Verbeck, Golazo International Managing Director, Ethiopia’s Senbere Teferi, who is the 5km World Record Holder, and Dorian Boulvin from Belgium, during the World Cross Country Tour, Memorial Agnes Tirop Pre-Event press conference held at Boma Inn Hotel in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County on February 11, 2022. The event will be held at Lobo Village in Kapseret, Uasin Gishu County on Saturday.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Steve Omondi

Online Sub Editor

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • To whet the appetite of the athletes, World Athletics has set aside a handsome prize money running into millions of shillings
  • For Tirop's peers and upcoming athletes, the Gold Tour event should inspire them to achieve and perhaps even surpass what the deceased athlete had hoped for
  • Over and above everything else, the event will be a forum to address the numerous challenges that our high-achieving athletes often grapple with behind the scenes in their personal and professional lives

It’s finally happening. The legacy of Agnes Tirop, a promising young Kenyan athlete, who was brutally murdered in October last year, is now assured. All thanks to the Memorial Agnes Tirop World Cross Country Gold Tour, a high caliber athletics meet, whose inaugural edition will go down Saturday at Lobo Village, Kapseret, Eldoret.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.