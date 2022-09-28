What we can all learn from our hero ‘King-Choge’

Last Sunday was another reminder that when it comes to resilience and pushing the limits, there is no one who epitomises the same than Eliud Kipchoge.

He was on familiar grounds where he did what he does best — set a new world record of two hours, one minute and nine seconds (2:01:09) at the Berlin Marathon.

It is the same World Marathon Majors race in which he clocked the previous world record of 2:01:39 in 2018.

As I sat in front of the television that Sunday, beholding the latest exploits of “King-Choge”, I couldn’t help but meditate on the lessons we could all learn from the man himself.

When he became the first human to run a marathon under two hours (1:59:40:2) in Austria in 2019, Kipchoge boldly stated that no human is limited.

This is a mantra that he continues to abide by even as age catches up with him.

Just like he has consistently lived up to this slogan, we too should be confident in our abilities in whatever calling that the Almighty has granted upon us.

If you ask the man himself, he will tell you of the many setbacks he has suffered in his life and the many times it has seemed as if his dreams would billow up in smoke.

These are situations which none of us is immune to, rather they are part of life; they can only make us stronger.

As has commonly been said, the strength of one is often exhibited in times of adversity.

The longevity of Kipchoge’s career is down to consistency in hard work and self-belief. These are attitudes that we should borrow in our different spheres of life.

It was also interesting to see the solid team around Kipchoge to ensure that everything went according to plan.

Indeed, he had a dedicated water man who would ensure he was well-hydrated throughout the race by providing him with his necessary liquids.

What we learn from this is the need to surround ourselves with people who want the best for us and will selflessly assist us reach our destinies.

Your journey to success would be less tedious if you had the right company that speaks truth to power and are always ready with a shoulder in case you need something to lean on.

Listening to Kipchoge’s post-race comments about the race further indicates a man who believes his achievements not only impact him but the universe at large.

This should be our thought process even as we actualise our visions in life. Our vision needs not end at gratifying ourselves — and maybe, our families — but the wider community.

Ask not what your country can do for you but what you can do for your country.

In our endeavours, we should always be aware that there is an individual out there watching us closely as their role models.

They may not tell us that they look up to us and so we should always conduct ourselves in a manner that impacts the lives of others for the better.

In future, when we are no longer here on earth, our desire should be to leave enduring legacies in our circles of influence — a reputation that will give hope for coming generations.