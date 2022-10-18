Jogo bonito: What images will Qatar’s shiny new stadiums leave us with?

Why is association football referred to as the beautiful game?

Play beautifully - jogo bonito in Portuguese, which is all about flair and skill exhibited with joy on the pitch, exemplified by the world’s favourite national football team, Brazil.

But what is beauty? Pulchra sunt quae visa placent – beauty is what pleases the sight, so the old adage goes.

Diego Maradona’s Goal of the Century, skipping past five players in a mazy, magical 50-metre run to score for Argentina against England in their 1986 World Cup quarter-final was just sheer beauty.

The great Brazilian teams that have strode the world stage like magnificent football gods.

The all-conquering sides that won the 1958, 1962 and 1970 editions of the World Cup featuring Zagalo, Pele, Vava, Zito, Amarildo, Jairzinho, Rivelino, Garrincha, Tostao, Alberto, Ze Maria et al. Even their names sound beautiful.

What of the mixed race France team that won the 1998 crown on home soil?

The tough-tackling French player of black origin Marcel Desailly and the even tougher central defender and captain of Caucasian origin Didier Deschamps were part of a band of men of varied backgrounds, uniting a nation and football.

What a beautiful story it was to tell as the all-coloured Les Bleus finally won their first World Cup title.

Robin van Persie’s improvised, diving header, simply spectacular, against Spain at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil still leaves my mouth agape, my mind silently saying, “my God!”

The beautiful moments leave us wanting more, soon, like spent lovers after the first round of a steamy session.

Football also has its ugliness. The Battle of Santiago at the 1962 World Cup group pitting hosts Chile against Italy that gained notoriety for its horrid violence comes to mind.

Two players were sent off, Mike Tyson-style punch-ups dominated action and police had to intervene four times (!).

Maradona’s (in)famous Hand of God in 1986, Rivaldo’s Oscar Award winning cynical dive in 2002, Suarez’s goal-saving handball in 2010, and on, and on.

But today’s article is about jogo bonito at the World Cup.

All the wonderful stories have been created on a world stage watched by an enthralled global community.

You can call it the Colosseum of football, venues -- iconic, spectacular, gigantic, imposing, magical stadiums that have hosted great World Cup matches that have led to nations being crowned kings of football for four years.

And boy, these venues end up acquiring mythical status, revered and even worshipped by purists and ordinary lovers of the game.

By far the most famous is the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

A world record (to date) attendance of 199,854 spectators watched Uruguay beat hosts Brazil in the deciding game of the 1950 World Cup. Brazilians have lived in mortal fear of Uruguay since then.

The famous Maracana is the biggest stadium in Brazil and hosted the 2014 World Cup final between Germany and Argentina that was watched by 74,738 spectators. Germany won 1-0 for their fourth world title

The imposing Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico opened in 1966 with a capacity of 107,494, has a special place in football folklore.

It is the only stadium that has hosted two World Cup finals, in 1970, Brazil beating Italy 4-1 and in 1986, Argentina edging Germany 3-2.

Here is where it gets beautiful. The Azteca is the only stage where both Pele, and Maradona, regarded as the greatest football players of all time, won World Cup titles.

Famous Wembley Stadium in England is considered the home of football.

Trust the Brits to push that narrative. Heck, they invented the game.

The 1966 final at Wembley, watched by a capacity 98,600 crowd, will be remembered for that controversial third goal scored by home side England to take the lead in extra time. Did the ball cross the line or not?

The debate rages on to date.

A more beautiful memory is England player Geoff Hurst’s hat trick (that included the debatable goal) to earn victory for England . It is the only hat trick ever scored in a World Cup final.

With a capacity of 94,736, Soccer City Stadium, in Johannesburg, is the largest stadium in Africa.

It was the stage where Bafana Bafana winger Siphiwe Tshabalala scored the first goal – a screaming strike versus Mexico -- by an African nation at the first World Cup held on the continent.

Millions were mesmerized as majestic Spain, guided by their bewitching tiki-taka style of play beat the Netherlands 1-0 in the final at the elegant Soccer City for only their first world crown.

I will not talk about the loudly bleating vuvuzelas that enveloped Soccer City.

The cacophony in South Africa 2010 was at another level.

Qatar has built seven spanking new stadiums, Al Janoub, Al Bayt, Al Rayyan, Al Thumama, Ras Abu Aboud, Education City and Lusail stadiums, and refurbished Khalifa International for the 2022 World Cup.

The $675 million (Sh81.7 billion), 80,000-capacity Lusail Stadium is an impressive edifice.

The stadium is shaped like a traditional Arabic bowl, and sits at the centre of a brand new city built by the tiny Gulf state.

It will host 10 World Cup matches, including the December 18 final. What beautiful World Cup stories will come out of this venue?







