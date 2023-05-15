What FKF must do for clubs’ benefit

The flurry of activity before the “Mashemeji” derby since last week has been very interesting. The hype, the energy, the expectations and anticipation of the match is awash in every news channel and social media platform. The banter and the bragging before the match itself shows that it is a big thing.

The match was to be televised by Azam TV of Tanzania, and both the teams were to share revenue. Politicians, sensing that there was a good crowd, were already flirting with both the teams by donating tracksuits, money and tickets for fans.

Supporters arrived in busloads to Nairobi from various parts of the country. On the morning of the match, the rival teams — Gor Mahia’s and AFC Leopards’ — were awash in every street corner of the Nairobi Central Business District.

This is football. This is what many countries experience almost every weekend. This is what we want for every Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League encounter!

Before this derby, many Ingwe fans had vowed not to attend the match because of the treatment they received at the hands of federation over the chaos that erupted at Bukhungu Stadium during a match against Homeboyz on April 19. AFC fans were banned from the stadium for four home matches.

Their second complaint, which we find potent, is they accuse the federation of not doing much to market the league. As a result, almost all clubs in the Premier League are cash-strapped and are struggling for survival!

This is a great bone of contention. When we were used to the Football Association (FA) and the Kenya Premier League (KPL) running the league, things were fine.

This is the same successful model that is used in England. The FA is usually the father of football in that country. It is the one to deal with the national team and the lower leagues; it controls all disciplinary cases; the promotion and relegation of teams from one tier to another. It coordinates officials such as referees’ body and, generally, is the respected body whose decisions are for the good of football.

There is also the English Premier League (EPL). This is owned by the 20 clubs in the highest tier of league football in England. It runs the EPL, markets it, makes business contracts for the clubs and shares out the revenue generated, among other roles.

The boundaries between the English FA and the EPL are very clear. The EPL knows its mandate and never once goes puffing its lungs at the FA!

In Kenya this seems impossible. Once someone is elected president of FKF, he wants all the powers over football in the country at his /her feet. The federation disbanded the KPL and took over all the roles which we know are above their ability to handle. They breached the TV contract which was signed by KPL and added two more teams to the Premier League. The result is there for all to see.