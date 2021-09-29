What busy season means for local athletes

This Sunday, the who-is-who in the world of road racing will gather in the English capital for the London Marathon.

Among them will be our Kenyan representatives Titus Ekiru, Valencia Marathon champion Evans Chebet, Olympic marathon silver medalist Brigid Kosgei, Valary Jemeli, Joyciline Jepkosgei and last year’s runner-up Vincent Kipchumba.

London Marathon is one of the six most prestigious and competitive marathon races globally. It forms the World Marathon Majors alongside New York, Boston, Berlin, Chicago and Tokyo marathons.

It comes only a week after the Berlin Marathon in which our own, Bethwell Yegon, clocked a personal best of 2hrs,06.14min on his way to a second place finish, ahead of two-time champion Kenenisa Bekele who finished third.

The race in the German capital heralded a busy marathon schedule as the curtain comes down on 2021 season. As the Kenyan athletics fraternity, we can only heave a sigh of relief, considering the cancellation of the majority of these events due to the coronavirus pandemic.

These competitions have for long been a source of daily bread for our athletes who exploit their prowess in the long distance races to bring home the bacon in form of prize money. With lack of opportunities for competition, many of them were wrecked financially as they had to use up their savings while waiting for the situation to improve.

As they head out to compete with other marathoners, our athletes now have the chance to put money in their pockets and recover from the financial crisis they faced last year — and part of 2021— due to the virus.

Furthermore, next year promises to be a busy one with an action-packed calendar consisting of the World Championships in Eugene (USA), Commonwealth Games in Birmingham (UK), World Cross Country Invitational Tour and the Diamond League series.

Locally, there will be the National Cross Country Championships and the Kip Keino Classic. What better way for athletes to build momentum for these championships by racking up some wins in these upcoming marathons?

As a country, our athletes have brought us so much pride by flying our flag high through awesome exploits in the marathon and half marathon. We believe and hope this will be the same case this time round.