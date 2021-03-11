What BT Sport gesture meant for equality

Something I watched on TV this week made the insecure child inside me shout, “Yaaaaay!” English broadcaster BT Sport outdid themselves, really.

On March 8 (International Women’s Day) they brought fans 24 hours of programming dedicated to celebrating female athletes across the globe, both past and present.

They erected a wall-to-wall gallery featuring elite women's sport, and here’s the best part — an all-female broadcast team brought viewers the cracking Premier League and FA Women's Super League double header, and in the evening, live coverage of Chelsea’s clash with Everton in the Premier League followed by the FA Women's Super League fixture between Bristol City and Reading.

On screen, throughout the day, viewers were showed brilliant, passionate female broadcasters, and the commentators — who were all women too — regularly stated that there was a team of talented women behind the cameras, including producers, camera operators, sound engineers, creatives and production managers. At the end of each game or live show, the sporty women huddled together under a banner that read: “These are the people who make BT Sport what it is.”

I caught the broadcast by mistake, but I was mind blown by it all. I went online, wondering whether there had been an apocalypse while I slept, because surely it is not normal to find women taking centre stage on TV all day, on each show and in each department.

I retrieved an editorial on the BT Sport website that read in part: “This is not a one-off day. This is us. The women you're watching on BT Sport today, and those behind the camera, are part of our team. They are integral and important to who we are. We say to those who show resistance and hostility to women in sport that BT Sport is not a channel for you.”

If ever there was a competition for making female athletes and stakeholders feel valued and appreciated, BT Sports takes the medal.

They showed through lenses, cameras and an editorial what some of us only talk about. They didn’t just talk positively about the women who make things move. They let women take the lead in every part of the day’s production!

For me it felt like the beginnings of a truly changed society. I hope I wasn’t the only woman who got to see how bold and brave those women were while holding their microphones before the camera.

How swift, agile and in control the camera persons dashing about this way and that with those huge cameras, getting the best shots in the live matches. How confident and knowledgeable the commentators were. Bliss.

Imagine if we could see more of this. Imagine if all major local newspapers would, for just a day, carry stories of women who are excelling in sport from the front page all the way to the back. Imagine what it would do to aspiring sports journalists in the country.

To the athletes whose stories would be featured...

The other thing I was impressed about on Women’s Day? Under Armour (apparel) dropped a limited International Women's Day collection honouring athletes, teammates and community partners who have played a role in levelling the playing field for girls in sports.

The best part? All the new releases were designed by women! Small wins, but I’ll count them.