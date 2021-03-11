What BT Sport gesture meant for equality

The BT Sport logo.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  Cellestine Olilo

Editor, My Network

What you need to know:

  • To the athletes whose stories would be featured...

Something I watched on TV this week made the insecure child inside me shout, “Yaaaaay!” English broadcaster BT Sport outdid themselves, really.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.