What an emotional week it has been in football

Instead of the bravado and cockiness that has been the hallmark of this column over the years, today I am doing this piece a crestfallen man.

A man in mourning. Events in our footballing world in the last one week have been emotionally draining.

Let us start with my beloved Gor Mahia. A string of bad performances saw the club management chuck out coach Mark Harrison, his assistant and my good friend Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo and the goalkeeper trainer Jerry Onyango.

If I was a superstitious man, I would have blamed the poor run by K’Ogalo on bad luck, some black magic and a host of many other dark forces arraigned to visit pestilence and gnashing of teeth to our club.

However, I have never been a superstitious chap and I believe the troubles we are facing can be solved in a more practical manner.

To their credit, those in charge have made several changes they hope will se us return to our days of glory. Secretary General announced the appointment of Paul Nkata as the new coach. He also said several players from the youth team had been elevated to the senior team.

However, a casual stroll on the social media pages show that the fans are not amused with what they term cosmetic changes.

According to those in this school of thought, the real problem is not in the technical bench. They believe some ‘Deep State’ within the club’s management are responsible for the mess.

They blamed these cartels of hiring average players and pocketing huge commissions while at it. If this is true then this is where the whip should crack and not the innocent technical bench.

Away from K’Ogalo, the local football fraternity was thrown into mourning following the cold blooded murder of fan Isaac Juma.

Now Juma was a permanent fixture in local football, passionately supporting our noisy neighbours AFC Leopards, the national team Harambee Stars and any other sporting team called for national duties. It is my sincere hope that the police will bring to book the criminals behind the murder.

Another criminal I hope will be arraigned in court soon is the individual who wrote to CAF purpoting to act on behalf of the country and stating that Harambee Starlets could not participate in the African Women Cup of Nations. What is sickening is that this individual wrote the letter on behalf of the disbanded Football Kenya Federation.

As the airhead was drafting this letter, Harambee Starlets were in camp training for a duel with Uganda. What angered me more was the fact that there were some underbred guttersnipes who were busy cheering this evil act.

What this means is that our young women will miss out on the chance to showcase their talent to the world because such tournaments are known to attract scouts from across the globe. Who knows maybe three or four of these girls would have had a chance to sign for some leading clubs in the world?

President Kenyatta recently said that those vandalizing power lines were committing a treasonable act and I believe the person who wrote this letter belongs in this category.

I hope the Directorate of Criminal Investigations are already fuelling their famed Subaru Foresters to give chase to this hoodlum.

On a different matter, this past Saturday marked the 21st anniversary of the death of the man I consider to be the most brilliant midfielder Kenya has ever seen- Abbas Khamis Magongo. I join friends and family in marking the anniversary.

Finally something that has lifted my spirits at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations. Teams from the Arab North Africa have been facing baptism by fire.