What a way to run our football!

The football administration quagmire seems to have ended after the Caretaker and Transition committee disappeared into the thin air. We have not gotten their report on issues that perhaps would have given us a picture of what we need to do in future for our football; it has not bothered to account for the taxpayers money they spent!

These are useless things in Kenya and they shall not be necessary at all. We are sure the Cabinet Secretary too does not need these impractical things. The whole Transition posse has just vanished like a bad dream. May they go away in peace.

The old wine is back and the Petras and the Barry’s are calling the shots at Kandanda House. They must be very glad that they are back in their ‘normal’ lair. Hell can freeze over, the country may burn if need be; football may be stopped for a generation but it must be run by them. Their boss shall soon join them in the shameless venture but we must poke some fingers in their eyes.

The team complete with its secretariat has declared the entire 2021/22 league as null and void. The consequence of this blanket order has caused heartaches to some quarters while it is also hailed as wise in other quarters.

The teams that had been relegated during that time, including the slum boys of Mathare are back in the league while the hardworking APS Bomet and Fortune Sacco have dropped back to the lower tier. We must spare a thought for these lads who worked tirelessly to gain promotion.

The resources that all the teams spent last season have all gone to waste. The whole season has just been written off as if it never existed; the last season's champions Tusker FC have been stripped of their laurels and are urged to forget about it.

It was a trial in futility and from the whole debacle we learn that Fifa is very harsh to third world countries. They have very little respect for our governments and even they frown at development of football in these climes!

Any future Cabinet Secretary or administration that has the real desire to better football management in this country shall have to follow a circuitous route to be able to that. Those people sans conscience that are elected for sports administration are more important that the country!

Well, no need to dwell on the past. The league kicks off on November 18 this month with eight matches scheduled to be played on that day. The league fixtures are out and now it’s time for the management of Football Kenya Federation to seek for sponsors of the league.