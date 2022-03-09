What a joy to watch our athletes purring in success

Eliud Kipchoge

Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya celebrates after winning in the men's elite race at the Tokyo Marathon 2021 in Tokyo on March 6, 2022.

Photo credit: Kim Kyung-Hoon | AFP

By  Barnaba Korir

What you need to know:

  • As a country, let us continue pushing them on with prayers and moral support.
  • With the knowledge that millions are behind them, our athletes will continue to be the great ambassadors they have always been.

What a week to remember for Kenya as our athletes continue shining on the international scene and flying our national flag high.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.