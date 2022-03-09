What a joy to watch our athletes purring in success

What a week to remember for Kenya as our athletes continue shining on the international scene and flying our national flag high.

First, our race walking team performed beyond expectations at the World Race Walking Championships in Muscat, Oman.

Considering it was the first debut for the team at an international race walking event, there is every reason to be optimistic.

First, World Under-20 race walking champion Herristone Wanyonyi couldn’t ask for a better progression towards the senior ranks with a fourth place in the under-20 10km race.

He may have missed out on the medal bracket by a whisker but greater things lie ahead if he continues with the same passion and intensity he has so far exhibited.

He finished in 45:18 minutes, a national Under-20 record.

Double Africa race walking champion in 20km, Samuel Gathimba, took it a notch higher when he finished third in the men’s 20km, timing a season’s best of 1:23.52.

He has deservedly gone down in global race walking folklore as the first Kenyan to win a medal at a senior world championship event.

Our hope is that the exploits of Wanyonyi and Gathimba – as well as the best efforts of Emily Ngii, Simon Wachira and Dominic Ndigiti – will heighten the interest in race walking in the country a la the sprints in the aftermath of Ferdinand Omanyala’s success on the world stage.

Sunday was a case of saving the best for last. World marathon record holders for men and women, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei respectively, did what they do best when they set the fastest times on Japanese soil at the Tokyo Marathon.

The artistry and determination with which the duo reigned supreme in their respective races put a smile on the face of every athletics enthusiast.

For a young, aspiring athlete, these two are the epitome of no human is limited.

As our World Indoor team heads to Belgrade next week, we expect more of the same.

The likes of Omanyala, world indoor 800m champion Collins Kipruto and Tokyo Olympian 1,500m finalist Abel Kipsang, among others, are more than capable of adding to Kenya’s medal collection.

As a country, let us continue pushing them on with prayers and moral support.

With the knowledge that millions are behind them, our athletes will continue to be the great ambassadors they have always been.