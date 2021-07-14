What a Euro, from 11 hosts, bones to pick, talk of home and then on to Rome

Thank you Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin for publicly stating that you will never support another Euro with 11 host countries – it could have been 12 but for Ireland pulling out because they could not guarantee having spectators at the stadium.

Arguing against this multi-host format earlier, I stated that the local population gives every major sporting event its distinct character. In addition, Ceferin admitted the Euro 2020 had been unfair to fans and a challenge for teams because of the vast distances they had to travel during the tournament.

"In a way, it is not correct that some teams have to travel more than 10,000km while others have to only travel 1,000km,” said the European football boss.

For instance, Switzerland, knocked out in the quarterfinals, travelled a cumulative 15,485km to and from match venues, that is the equivalent of flying in the longest non-stop commercial flight in the world, all of 18 hours, from Singapore to New York, and across 12 time zones!

But despite the vast distances between host cities, and the travel and health restrictions amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, the football on the pitch was as absorbing as it was unpredictable.

Who would have expected perennial championship flops England to progress all the way to the final.

Discounting the unrealistic euphoria the English press constructs of the Three Lions conquering new territory in majestic fashion only to come up short yet again, Euro 2020 was in fact a great outing for a young, determined England.

They ventured where no English side has ever gone before, and beat old enemy Germany for good measure.

What can you say about the German machine, three-time winners of the tournament, that spluttered out in the round of 16? A broken engine.

It marked the end of Joachim Loew’s 15-year reign as Germany coach, a tenure studded with one World Cup triumph (2014), one Euro final appearance (2008) and three Euro semi-finals achievements (2008, 2012, 2016).

If Germany was blowing up, France was breaking down. They entered the tournament as favourites, carried the awe inspiring title of world champions and boasted of two of the best players in the world, Kylian Mbappe and Paul Pogba, only to get knocked out in the round of 16 by unfancied Switzerland.

Behind the scenes stories of squad disharmony sounded more like a chapter in Housewives of Kawangware television series.

That Mbappe, or is it Griezmann (?) was jealous of the other’s accomplishment. That Pogba, Raphael Verane and Benjamin Pavard had been engaged in a heated argument during their last 16 game. That Mbappe and Giroud did not see eye to eye. Riveting stuff fit for Hollywood.

It was a loud echo of another disastrous campaign by Les Bleus in the 2010 Fifa World Cup in South Africa.

Denmark’s house was a complete contrast. We all watched in horror as their top player Christian Erikson collapsed during their Group match against Finland in Copenhagen after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Thankfully, he was resuscitated. Denmark lost that match but the players regrouped and went on, backed by a whole nation and many neutrals, to storm the semi-finals where they lost 1-2 to England in London.

No one would fault the Danes’ togetherness and fighting spirit Some fights that spilt out of the football pitch were rather complicated.

Greece wanted North Macedonia to change its shirt because it featured the “Macedonia” name which Athens has never accepted. Uefa promptly rejected this.

But the European football body was quick to order Ukraine remove the slogan “Glory to the Heroes” on their shirts at the request of a furious Russia who considered it a political slogan against them.

Then European Union leaders and Hungary traded barbs over Budapest's anti-LGBTQ law that banned the “promotion of homosexuality to minors”.

Uefa subsequently attracted the ire of Hungary when it ordered the country to play their next three games behind closed doors for racist chants and displaying homophobic banners by their fans during the group matches in Budapest.

Over in Brussels, teary eyes could only stare in dismay as the so-called golden generation of Belgium once again flattered to deceive. Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne, Hazard brothers Eden and Thorgan and co. qualified for the Euro with a 100 per cent record and were the top ranked team in the world by Fifa.

But they folded when the pressure cooker knock-out phase cranked up several notches, losing 1-2 to Italy in the quarters in Munich.

The Azzurri tale was, oh so sweet, if you were not an England fan. Italy failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, for the first time in their history, in what was considered a national tragedy of monumental proportions.

Roberto Mancini was unexpectedly handed the Italian job and turned things round, entering the tournament with a wonderful unbeaten run of 27 matches.

While the English press was fixated on the trophy finally coming “home”, Mancini and a solid Italian outfit were quietly thinking of the crown going back to Rome after a 53-year hiatus.

It took post-match penalty shoot-outs at the iconic Wembley Stadium in London filled with 60,000 boisterous fans to decide the European champion, only the second time in the tournament’s history for the title to be settled in this fashion.