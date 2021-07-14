Giorgio Chiellini
What a Euro, from 11 hosts, bones to pick, talk of home and then on to Rome

By  Charles Nyende

  • While the English press was fixated on the trophy finally coming “home”, Mancini and a solid Italian outfit were quietly thinking of the crown going back to Rome after a 53-year hiatus.
  • It took post-match penalty shoot-outs at the iconic Wembley Stadium in London filled with 60,000 boisterous fans to decide the European champion, only the second time in the tournament’s history for the title to be settled in this fashion.

Thank you Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin for publicly stating that you will never support another Euro with 11 host countries – it could have been 12 but for Ireland pulling out because they could not guarantee having spectators at the stadium.

