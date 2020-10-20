Welcome to Gusii, Mr President: Spare a thought, and cheque, for long-suffering Gusii legends, Shabana FC

Good morning Your Excellency and Happy Mashujaa Day!

Sir, let me take this opportunity to welcome you to Gusii land and thank you for choosing to celebrate this great day in Kisii County.

Indeed, today marks yet another significant day in Kenya, when we celebrate the heroes and heroines who have made stellar contributions to our beloved country.

Our founding fathers laid a firm foundation for the development of our nation when we gained independence in 1963.

And, Your Excellency, right from independence, our gallant sportsmen and women have made Kenya famous globally through success in international competition.

When Wilson Kiprugut Chumo, from neighbouring Kericho County, struck bronze in the 800 metres at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, Kenya’s first ever Olympic medal, the floodgates opened and our national anthem continues to be played across global capitals since.

But, Mheshimiwa Rais, even before Kiprugut, way ahead of independence, our runners were already globally acclaimed, with Nyantika Maiyoro leading a strong team to represent pre-independence Kenya at the 1949 East African Championships in Kampala.

Maiyoro ran barefoot, won the 5,000 metres title and defended the crown the following year in Dar es Salaam.

In 1951, the colonial government gave Maiyoro a job as a veterinary officer, on a salary of Sh25 a month.

Kenya’s pioneer athlete Nyantika Maiyoro feeds his cow at his Borabu Settlement Scheme home in this file photo taken on July 27, 2012. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

That spurred him to winning his third regional title that year, catapulting the legend to the bigger stage: The Indian Ocean Games in Madagascar.

This was the first time for Maiyoro to board a plane, along with teammates like Kanuti Sum, Kiptalam Keter, and others.

In Madagascar, Maiyoro maintained his winning ways, bagging the 5,000m title despite confusion over conversion of distances to metric measurement.

"I remember I was in the warm-up area and they called competitors for the 5,000 metres. I paid no attention as I knew I was competing in the three miles race,” the now deceased Maiyoro narrated to me some years back.

"I remember coach (Archie) Evans rushing up to me and asking 'Nyantika, are you not competing? They already fired the starter's gun!'

“I told him I didn't know I was competing in the 5,000 metres. What I knew is my race, the three miles."

Omogambi bwense you wouldn’t believe it, but there were 30 athletes in the race and when Maiyoro belatedly emerged from the call room, they had already covered just about three laps!

He was allowed to join the race and after six of the 12-and-a-half laps, he caught up with two athletes...after seven, he overtook seven more...

At the bell, Maiyoro had decimated the entire field and went on to win the race, against all odds!

Commander-in-Chief Sir, as a reward, Maiyoro was elevated from the position of veterinary officer to social services officer.

Team Kenya athletes who competed in the 1954 Commonwealth Games. The nine-man track and field team was made up of Korigo Barno (120 yards Hurdles, 4x440 yards), Paul Kipkorir Boit (4x440 yards), Lazaro Chepkwony (3 Mile, 6 Mile), Kiptalam Keter (4x440 yards, 880 yards), Lenemeria Jonathan (High Jump), Nyandika Maiyoro (3 Miles), Kiprono Maritim (High Jump), Musembi Mbathi (4x440 yards) and Maboria Tesot (Javelin). Photo credit: Pool

He would later travel to Vancouver for the British Empire and Commonwealth Games, representing the country with dignity.

Omogaka Uhuru, in 1961, Mzee Maiyoro was invited to Buckingham Palace to meet Queen Elizabeth II who bestowed on him the Member of the British Empire (MBE) honour, handing him a Sh6,000 cash reward to go with the medal.

"When I returned home, President Kenyatta called me and asked to see the medal and, a few years later, President Moi was to award me with the Silver Star medal," Maiyoro narrated to me.

But that was about it for Shujaa Maiyoro who, sadly, died a disturbed man on February 24, last year.

Kenya's pioneer athlete Nyantika Maiyoro (right) receives an award from legendary athlete Kipchoge Keino, at the Athletics Kenya Golden Gala awards ceremony at Eldoret Sports Club on November 28, 2013.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Your Excellency, if you look to your right, just behind the “Russia” terraces at the Gusii Stadium as you lead us in celebrating this great day, you will see a house that the colonial government awarded Maiyoro for his exploits in 1952.

This house was taken away from Mzee Maiyoro.

Equally, Ndugu Rais, your father, our founding father, Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, gifted Mzee Maiyoro a farm at Nyansiongo, for his service to the nation.

Sadly, Your Excellency, Mzee Maiyoro died at the Christa Marianne Hospital, just up the hill from your dais, fighting off land grabbers who are now enjoying a field day encroaching into this land after mzee’s demise.

Maiyoro’s story reflects the suffering many of our sportspeople endure despite giving their all to our great nation.

Mheshimiwa Rais, as you visit Gusii land and join our great Governor James Ongwae on this important day, spare a thought for Gusii legends, their families and for Shabana FC, the “Glamour Boys”, who have represented county and country with distinction.

Sir, we have seen you deliver buses and cash incentives to various teams, including corporate clubs, and I have no doubt that you will not leave the great county of Kisii without offering similar support to Shabana FC.

President Uhuru Kenyatta (left) tries his hand on the new AFC Leopards team bus during a breakfast meeting at State House, Nairobi on March 9, 2020. Photo credit: PSCU

Commander-in-Chief Sir, your arrival in Gusii comes when Shabana FC is on its knees, struggling to stay afloat.

With Covid-19 having battered the economy, corporates have slashed their CSR budgets and clubs like Shabana are struggling to get benefactors.

It would help if a special fund would be set aside under your youth empowerment programme to, at least, enable Shabana FC secure land for a training ground and club house.

I hope your schedule will allow you to stay on and watch this afternoon’s Mashujaa Day Cup match between AFC Leopards and Shabana FC, so that you can appreciate the football talent that abounds in Gusii.

A while back you hosted “Ingwe” at State House and boosted their morale, delivering a beautiful bus to them.

Shabana FC will celebrate you if you equally enrich their bank balance and, inter alia, gift them means of social-distanced travel.

Omorai bwense omosike Uhuru, youths in Gusii have been floating hashtags in desperation, and in anticipation of your bail-out, such as: #UhuruGiftsShabanaBus, #UhuruKaribuKisii and #OngwaeDeliversKisii.

Harambee Stars' legendary Mike Okoth, then turning out as a goalkeeper for Shabana FC in the 1980s, foils an attack by AFC Leopards’ striker Francis Kadenge during their Kenya National Football League match at Nyayo National Stadium as Shabana defender Evans Ombuna looks on. Cash-strapped Shabana host AFC Leopards in a one-off Mashujaa Day Cup match at Gusii Stadium on October 20, 2020. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

These are trending, and will go viral when you extend your legendary generosity to this great club that has produced mashujaa such as Henry Motego, Mike Okoth, Richard Otambo, Henry Nyandoro, Salim Mabrouk, Hussein Omar “Tigana”, Peter Kamau “Kass Kass”, Evans Ombuna, among many others.

Karibu Gusii, Your Excellency, and enjoy the legendary hospitality that Governor Ongwae and the great people of Gusii land have extended.

Remember to leave the cheque with Governor Ongwae.

Happy Mashujaa Day!

#ToreBobe!

Makori is the Editor (Sports) at Nation Media Group. emakori@ke.nationmedia.com