We need more than just ‘babysitters’ for our troubled athletes

There are certain things that only the English media is capable of.

Like a mainstream newspaper dispatching a naïve junior reporter abroad to track down and “babysit” a retired football legend who happens to be a notorious alcoholic, a party animal who loves getting himself into drunken brawls and a serial womaniser.

That is the story line of Babysitting George, the book that I’m currently reading. But this is not any other George, but rather the one and only George Best, one of Britain’s most celebrated sportsmen.

The idea of “babysitting” an old drunkard whose footballing career was well behind him is what I find outrageous about this book, in as much as at the time, Best, who passed on in 2005, was a star columnist for the said newspaper.

But then again the English media is infamous for building personality cults around their sports heroes and heroines – although Best was actually a Northern Irishman. Similarly, the English media has a penchant for propping their most visible brands on very high pedestals.

A case in point is the English Premier League, which, by the way, I care less about. But I digress.

Only English media houses would take the trouble of fending off their competitors from a treasured news source in the guise of chaperoning him around. Here in Kenya it would all seem like a waste of time and valuable resources.

This brings me to my point, which is closely linked to the recent tragic deaths of Kenyan athletes, most notably that of Agnes Tirop, a rising long-distance runner whose bright star was dimmed by her lover in the most heinous way.

Since Tirop’s death much has been said about the failure of sports federations in safeguarding the interests of sportsmen and women both at the professional and personal level.

A lot more has been said about the failure of our patriarchal society in turning a blind eye to sexual and gender-based violence.

This is quite in order. However, this matter should go beyond mere blanket condemnations and lamentations about what is and what should have been. Tirop’s unfortunate death may have drawn a national outpouring of emotion, but we’ve actually been here before.

The death of 2008 Olympics Marathon champion Samuel Wanjiru, who lost his life under similar circumstances in May 2011 easily comes to mind. Sadly, Wanjiru, who died at the tender age of 24, is now but a distant memory in our collective memories.

I hate being the bearer of bad news, but unless all the anger that we are witnessing about Tirop’s murder is channelled into addressing the age-long struggles of our athletes, then I’m afraid we will keep having a recurrence of these incidents.

And this calls for a concerted effort from all the stakeholders in the sporting industry – the government, the federations, the athletes themselves, their coaches, their managers and, yes, of course the media.

The long running joke about victorious Kenyan athletes’ favourite “I ran my race” quote at the end of major championships is no longer funny.

It should concern the Kenyan media that during the most defining moments of their careers our athletes often come short in the full glare of the world.