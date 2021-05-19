We’ll stop at nothing to present a formidable team for World U-20

Preparations for the World Athletics Under-20 Championships scheduled for August at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, are moving at a frenetic pace regardless of the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The concerted efforts and meticulousness with which the Local organising committee has gone about putting everything in place gives us hope that the championships are on the horizon.

Here at Athletics Kenya, we are not resting on our laurels. Rather, we have prepared an elaborate programme to ensure that our youngsters rule the roost when other countries congregate on August 17-22 to battle for top honours.

Central to this program is a series of pre-trials that will be conducted at the county and the 12 AK regions, including Nairobi, Central, Coast, North Eastern, Eastern, North Rift, Central Rift, South Rift, Nyanza South and Western.

Between now and June 1 (when the trials for the championships will be held), each region will be expected to undertake trials bringing together eligible athletes in the respective areas and to subsequently select the best to battle with others at the trials.

This strategy will enable us to harness as much talent as possible from the grassroots, including eligible athletes who may not be in school as per now for one reason or another.

Noteworthy is that AK had conducted pre-trials in November last year from which 80 athletes were selected for further training for the global championships.

However, we realise that sticking with this group may lock out other deserving youngsters who may be in a rich vein of form currently.

Thus far, Machakos County held its pre-trials a fortnight ago during which I must say I was pleasantly surprised by the levels of performance exhibited by the youngsters.

In particular, considering sporting activities were on hold for a month due to Covid-19, the competition in the middle and long distance races was quite stiff.

It would seem that the athletes have been inventing creative ways to train and keep fit during the mini-lockdown in the five counties.

We are not under any illusion that that is the best they can do; thus, AK will continually keep an eye on the pre-trials to identify any areas that need fine-tuning in time for the trials and thereafter.

Plans are already underway to develop a program to sharpen the technical skills and attributes of our sprinters as well as field athletes, such as javelin and pole vaulters.

At the 2018 World Under-20 Championships in Tampere, Finland, our youngsters reigned supreme on the medal table. However, the hardest part is to maintain this supremacy since many other countries will be definitely angling for our jugular.

Even though this elaborate program may be tough for some athletes, it pales in comparison with the battle that awaits Kenya on August 17-22.

As AK, we will stop at nothing to ensure we emerge victorious at the end of the four-day event.

Korir is the chairman of Athletics Kenya’s Nairobi branch.