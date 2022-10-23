We are walking on very thin ice

The nominated Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba has already been vetted.

During the vetting process on live television, which we had to endure watching, he confidently stated that his first phone call if approved for the position, shall be to world football governing body Fifa President Gianni Infantino for the suspension on Kenya to be lifted.

It sounds that simple, and it gives a glimmer of hope in this desert of thought! We, seasoned observers of the Kenyan football scene, are not satisfied with this response.

We suppose that Mr Ababu Namwamba must have already been briefed by his predecessor on the real reasons why Kenya was banned.

The suspension was not because of the former CS and as such, changing the holder of the office by itself is no guarantee that Fifa will think differently.

There were conditions set that we needed to first meet before consideration is made to lift the suspension.

These conditions still remain in place, and as such, a mere telephone call to the Fifa supremo shall of course be of very little value to our football.

After the vetting, this nominated CS — and he had been ineffectual in the same capacity in the past — must have been overwhelmed by many calls of congratulations from many quarters.

Those wishing to slither into sports administration in this country need some push in their quest and they hope he shall be of great help for them.

He shall get lots of advisors pro bono from some people who faithfully hold the opinion that football in Kenya is their property.

It is a rough moment where the law must be followed to the letter and in spirit; it is the ripest time to weed out a posse that must kill football in this country as their economic needs are only founded there.

We do not take this space to praise, laud and flatter the CS. We only wish to tell him that the task he walks into is not done for showbiz.

It is an important task in which if he fails to disentangle, he should just fade away.

The league failed to kick off from August this year to date.

The CAF calendar of events is already out and if the league does not commence in time, we shall be out of every competition and many of our teams shall have to just melt away; the former officials that were taken to court over misuse of funds allegations are also back in full force, crowing, chirping and brazenly clawing their way back to office by backstreet means.

The Football Kenya Federation Transition Committee’s term came to an end in the most unceremonious way and we don’t have their report on the issues yet; the CS has been vetted and we shall know when he shall be approved and sworn in; football teams and the poor players do not know just where to turn.