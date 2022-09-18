Wanyika steps into Bandari captain’s shoes

A successful team is made up of strong leadership at the helm of the club, an efficient technical bench, and team players. In each of these categories, there has to be a leader that will ensure the department is well-run.

Leadership is the engine that drives success when it comes to football both on and off the field.

With proper leadership, a team is more productive, well-disciplined, and well-organised and that has been the Bandari FC way.

Bandari has ensured the smooth-running of almost all its departments and will continue to be a shining example in Kenyan football.

In the case of football players, the team captain is the leader of the locker room; the connection between the players and the technical bench. Wearing the armband is the most prestigious duty for any player and is the reward for exemplary performance and good values.

A winning team needs a strong and commanding captain on the field that will ensure the goals and objectives of the club are achieved. Being a captain means you are the captain of the ship, it symbolises strength and durability.

Won GOtv Shield

This week, veteran defenders Bernard Odhiambo and Felly Mulumba passed the mantle of Bandari captaincy to goalkeeper Michael Wanyika who will be assisted by defender Andrew Juma and Kenyan international forward Abdallah Hassan. Mulumba and Bernard Odhiambo held the position for 10 and five years, respectively.

During their tenure, Mulumba and Odhiambo won the GOtv Shield and had a good run in continental football as well as reaching and SportPesa Super Cup final, just to name a few. The two were a perfect reflection of successful leaders and have retired from the post with a decorated resume and silverware to top it all.

Wanyika is a veteran keeper, a national team player, and a leader in the locker room. He is one of the most disciplined players. Juma brings the much-needed experience to the side.

The change is a positive move towards the growth and development of the players and presents new opportunities. This will encourage other players to step up.

Congratulations to the new captains and we can’t wait to see them in action.