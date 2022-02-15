Vision 2030’s auction of advertising space on players' kits smart way to support Kenya’s pros

The dearth of Kenyan success at the Magical Kenya Open Golf Championship is cause for serious concern.

Jacob Okello’s dramatic challenge at the 1998 Kenya Open, when he lost to Argentina’s Ricardo Gonzalez on the play-off hole of the then Challenge Tour tournament at Muthaiga Golf Club, remains the closest a Kenyan has come to bagging the coveted title.

Now part of the high-profile European Tour, the Kenya Open’s roll of honour includes legends like Spain’s Severiano Ballesteros, winner of 90 international tournaments including five Majors, with these top players having piggybacked on the Nairobi competition on their way to greatness.

Kenyan pros have been struggling to make the cut with just only one – Kenya Railway Golf Club’s Samuel Chege – having broken even in last year’s tournament won by South Africa’s Justin Harding, two strokes off American Kurt Kitayama.

And the mitigation has always been the same: that our pros lack exposure and the wherewithal to counter other Tour players.

Granted, apart from playing in the Kenya Open, which this year relocates to Muthaiga from Karen, the cash-strapped Kenyan players hardly travel to other tournaments on the Tour and even “home ground advantage” when the home round come round counts for nothing.

It’s hardly surprising, therefore, that even visiting Zimbabwean players Robinson Chinhoi and Visitor Mapwanya are setting the pace for Kenyans on the Safari Tour that concludes this week at Muthaiga as a fitting build-up to the Open.

Financial backing of our pros has been intermittent with the Vision 2030 Delivery Secretariat having done extremely well in supporting the pros (12 Kenyans and three others from Africa) at last year’s double header Kenya Open and Savannah Classic at Karen.

Vision 2030 Director General Kenneth Mwige was on hand to present the players with cash incentives that included Sh250,000 for the highest finishing local player with Sh200,000 and Sh150,000 up for grabs for the second and third highest-placed locals.

This besides Sh50,000 for any player who made it to the money bracket.

Ahead of this year’s Kenya Open - that will run from March 3 to 6 - the Vision 2030 Delivery Secretariat has come up with an innovative idea to rally corporates and individuals behind our pros at Muthaiga.

This Thursday at the Golf Park on Ngong Racecourse, Vision 2030 have organised an auction of prime advertising space on the players’ apparel in a bid to shore up the sponsorship coffers.

The highest bidders will have the opportunity to advertise their services or products on the front, sleeves and back of the players’ tournament shirts, along with other prime spots on their sun visors, caps, or hats.

“Vision 2030 is unlocking the value of Kenyan and African golf, and promoting the Safari Tour and golf development in Kenya in general,” explains Mwige.

“Golfers are in the demographic targeted by the Government of Kenya to grow high-value tourism,” he adds.

Mwige argues that currently, without a structured way to support Kenya’s sportsmen and women that would help them maximize on earnings during their short careers, it’s hard to nurture the ubiquitous raw talent that could be tapped anywhere from Lokichar to Kwale.

With over 500 million viewers expected through the four rounds of action at the Magical Kenya Open, the prime advertising spots on the players’ apparel will certainly offer good return on investment, with the cash accruing from the auction coming in handy for the local pros as well.

According to data aggregated from the 2019 tournament by one of the world’s leading research firms YouGovSport (SMG Insight), the Magical Kenya Open delivered a total, dedicated TV net sponsorship value of $19.6 million (approximately Sh2 billion) from 2,029 hours of coverage.

The net sponsorship value from all sources was recorded at $25.7 million (Sh2.6 billion), thanks to additional interest accruing from a digital streaming audience of 94,181, some 1.7 million social media views, 1.1 billion social media impressions and 1,383 total online press articles.

“On-course branding at the (2019) Magical Kenya Open contributed 20,157 exposures through the World Feed, representing 30.9 percent of the total. Hole One received the most exposures (3,383, or 16.8 percent of the total), despite little to no exposure in the first two days.

A peak on Day Three, with 2,286 exposures, was due to prominent branding at the tee with signage and grandstand branding,” the report disclosed, highlighting the potential therein for the auctioned apparel slots for next month’s tournament.

With a net sponsorship value of $5.6 million (about Sh560 million) from social media mentions that included 2,403 Twitter mentions and 64 tweets from the European Tour that generated 23 million potential impressions, there should be stampede by corporates and other organisations to get the prime advertising slots on player apparel by the fall of the hammer this Thursday at the Golf Park.

Especially given the expected rise in global viewership.

Kudos to Mwige and his team at the Vision 2030 Delivery Secretariat for thinking outside the box for the sake of our pros.