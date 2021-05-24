Virus delayed league, extend deadline

We saw it coming but we somehow ignored it!

Last year, Football Kenya Federation (FKF) on its fire extinguisher form of management declared the league done and dusted long before time. Gor Mahia were declared champions before the league was even concluded.

The decision was blamed squarely on Covid-19 pandemic that had caused a nationwide lockdown to arrest the spread of the virus.

That verdict was reached by FKF President Nick Mwendwa and he did not even bother to consult anybody. He did it in his Godly and shrill manner.

That move did not go down well with the Kenyan Premier League Limited at the time and the latter took it to the Sports Disputes Tribunal for arbitration. SDT found themselves bogged down by court cases fronted by FKF and could not give any useful judgement; they had been overtaken by events.

This year, the league had begun well but was again halted for months due to the same Covid-19 issue.

FKF has now decided that any team that will be top of the league by June 30 shall represent the country in the Caf Champions League.

The league will not have been concluded by that date and FKF was bold enough to say: “The team that will be on top of the table by the end of June 30 will only represent the country in the Caf Champions League, but will not automatically be the champions for the 2020-21 season.”

This effectively means that we shall be represented by a team that is not the champion in the Champions League.

This haste we are told has been occasioned by a directive from Caf that gives a strict deadline for the commencement of the Champions League. The same Caf recently reviewed the fixtures for the World Cup qualifiers noting the Covid-19 situation in the continent.

At the same time, we do note that last year Kenya was not represented in the Caf Confederation Cup.

This year, only one round of the FKF Cup has been played and we might not have a representative again.

The Round of 32 for this cup has already been rolled out but it will only add to the confusion.

There could be a better way out of this gridlock but our football fathers want the easiest way out just like a devastating flood.

The federation can stage at least three matches per week in order to finish the league. This can be gruelling for the cash-strapped teams but at least they shall have a bonafide representative for the Champions League instead of the prevailing boardroom decisions they are fond of forking out.

At the same time, they should in liason with other similarly affected leagues petition Caf to see logic and stagger the deadline.