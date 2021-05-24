Virus delayed league, extend deadline

Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa addresses a press conference at Safari Park Hotel on November 26, 2020 during the unveiling of StarTimes as official broadcast sponsors of FKF Premier League.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Moses Ojuang'

Sports Columnist, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • This year, the league had begun well but was again halted for months due to the same Covid-19 issue
  • FKF has now decided that any team that will be top of the league by June 30 shall represent the country in the Caf Champions League
  • This effectively means that we shall be represented by a team that is not the champion in the Champions League

We saw it coming but we somehow ignored it!

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.