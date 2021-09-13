Vihiga reaps profit for supporting football

Jentrix Shikangwa of Vihiga Queens

Jentrix Shikangwa of Vihiga Queens (centre) is tackled by Tedesse Aymeku (left) and Tizita Mezkel of Commercial Bank of Ethiopia during the final match of Cecafa Women Club Championship/ Champions League qualifiers at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on September 09, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  John Ashihundu

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • I commend Governor Ottichilo for accommodating sports in Vihiga’s annual budget and promising to increase funding by 50 per cent in the next financial budget.
  • During the maiden CAF Women’s Championship League scheduled for Cairo, Egypt later this year, Vihiga Queens will display their skills to scouts watching them worldwide, including those from Europe where women football is taken seriously.

As I join other Kenyans in congratulating Vihiga Queens for making history as the first East African team to qualify for the inaugural CAF Women’s Championship League, I must, as a matter of fact, acknowledge the commitment of Vihiga County Government leadership for the positive impact it has had on sports development since 2013.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.