Vihiga reaps profit for supporting football

As I join other Kenyans in congratulating Vihiga Queens for making history as the first East African team to qualify for the inaugural CAF Women’s Championship League, I must, as a matter of fact, acknowledge the commitment of Vihiga County Government leadership for the positive impact it has had on sports development since 2013.

From Moses Akaranga, who was the first Vihiga governor, to his successor Wilberforce Ottichilo, the county has made big strides in football despite the lack of stadiums.

Consistency in supporting sports has made a big difference in the lives of the youth.

With the help of veteran coach Edward Manoa, Akaranga laid a firm foundation during his five-year term. Ottichilo continued the vision when he took over office and the outcome is Vihiga Queens’ success and other teams qualifying for bigger leagues.

Akaranga instilled professionalism in football by roping in former internationals such as Washington Muhanji, Benard Malala and Francis Xavier as the club struggled financially owing to Covid-19 restrictions.

As Akaranga puts it, success of Vihiga teams is a community effort that involves boda boda riders, matatu owners and friends of the county, both local and in the diaspora.

Apart from Vihiga Queens, under the tutelage of Charles Okere and Bonface Nyamunyamu, Luanda Villa FC coached by Francis Oduor is on the verge of being elevated to the National Super League (NSL) through a direct promotion slot, while Vihiga Bullets recently qualified for next year’s season 2021/2022 Football Kenya Federation Premier League.

Bunyore Starlets have also qualified for the Women’s Kenyan Premier League, with Vihiga Sportiff, Luanda Sportiff, Shaviringa FC showing good signs of being promoted from Division Two.

Bullets finished second in the NSL on 64 points behind FC Talanta on 72 points, while their big brothers Vihiga United are currently in a two -legged promotion/relegation play-off against Kenya Police.

I commend Governor Ottichilo for accommodating sports in Vihiga’s annual budget and promising to increase funding by 50 per cent in the next financial budget.