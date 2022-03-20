Vihiga Queens’ success worth emulating by other counties

Last November, Vihiga Queens entered the annals of history when they became the first ever team from our neck of the woods to take part in the inaugural CAF Women's Champion League in Egypt.

Although South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns won the title after beating Ghana's Hasaacas Ladies 2-0 in the final, our girls had made a point that they could rumble with the best in the continent and give a good account of themselves.

The team’s pedigree is worth writing about. In addition to the three Football Kenya Federation Women’s Premier League titles, Vihiga Queens deservedly also boast of the 2021 CAF Women Champions League qualifiers (Cecafa region) trophy.

Team captain Enez Mango says featuring in the Champions League in Egypt helped them draw massive lessons.

Furthermore, the team has opened doors for some of its top players to ply their trade in far way shores like Spain and Turkey. Just as it should be.

Former midfielder Cynthia Shilwatso became the first Kenyan woman player to play professional football in Spain when she joined Logrono two seasons ago. After a good show in Egypt, Vihiga Queens and Harambee Starlets forward Jentrix Shikangwa traveled to Turkey to sign for Fatih Karagumruk S.K. in the Turkish top-flight league.

Today I doff my cap to the former Vihiga County Governor Rev. Moses Akaranga under whose watch the team was formed.

It is this kind of visionary leadership that we need in this country. By just that one act, the good man of God gave a lifeline to girls who would have otherwise been left to their own devices in this wide wild world. Kudos mchungaji!

I take this chance to challenge the governors of the 47 counties we have in this country—show us what you are doing with the billions of shillings you are getting from the National Treasury each year.

Isn’t is shameful that all we hear from most of our governors is when they are lamenting over delayed disbursements from the Ukur Yattani led Treasury, but very little on how this money is benefitting the people who elected them to serve?

I will not do a wholesale condemnation because I have travelled around our beautiful country and I can confidently boast that I am one of the few Kenyans who have visited nearly all the counties — you will see visionary governors who are driven by service to their people.

To such, I bow in honour. May the good Lord continue hemming you inside His tent that you may serve your people even more. However, there are some of our governors who are a source of wailing and mourning and gnashing of teeth and general pain to their electorate.

I have in mind those governors whose office elicits nothing positive but tales of missing funds and family members and close relatives who have suddenly discovered ways of making “decent” millions.

I am never a believer in coincidences and the fact that some of these relatives never ran successful kiosks in their lives and are now prominent business-people is one line I can never buy.

As Rev Akaranga proved when he started Vihiga Queens, a little cash inflow in our youth can have serious returns on investment. If Akaranga could do it and most likely with less cash from Treasury than some of the counties, you too can surely do something for your youth.