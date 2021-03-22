Vihiga draw a wake up call for title chasing AFC

AFC Leopards’ weekend draw against Vihiga United shows it will not be easy for us against small teams in our future fixtures.

After starting on a high note, we completely struggled in the second half in the match ended in a barren draw.

It was a result that left the club faithful questioning the abilities of our players, fresh from an international week break. Fans equally questioned the ability of our new coach Patrick Aussems.

It would be very much disappointing if we fail to win this year’s premier league title given that our arch-rivals Gor Mahia, who have been dominating the local football scene, are struggling.

Apart from Tusker and Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB), we are the other title contenders.

Aussems shouldn’t forget that one of his prime responsibilities is to win the title. Ingwe last won the league crown in 1998.

The coach has the tools available to make this squad thrive and accomplish this season’s mission.

He must know that Ingwe fans are hungry to win the title after waiting for more than two decades. With the current technical bench behind him, Aussens can achieve this goal.

He must ensure our vision of 2020/21 is implemented efficiently and successfully to avoid being the next manager to be shown the door.

Fix the problem

After failing to impress against Vihiga United, the coach needs to consult with his assistants to detect the problem early. He needs to identify his line up.

As we resume training for the next match, Aussems needs to find out what went wrong against Vihiga United. This will help him to bring the team back to winning ways.

The coach did not have enough time to explain his vision, but Leopards fans want him to help the team win the league after such a great start.

His curriculum vitae shows he has a vast experience to make Ingwe great. It is his responsibility to develop players individually to perform at their best.

After the weekend flop, I believe there will be communication between players and the management because they need each other for them to succeed.