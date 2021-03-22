Vihiga draw a wake up call for title chasing AFC

Hansel Ochieng

Hansel Ochieng of AFC Leopards celebrates his goal during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Nairobi City Stars on March 6, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  John Ashihundu

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The coach did not have enough time to explain his vision, but Leopards fans want him to help the team win the league after such a great start.
  • His curriculum vitae shows he has a vast experience to make Ingwe great. It is his responsibility to develop players individually to perform at their best. 
  • After the weekend flop, I believe there will be  communication between players and the management because they need each other for them to succeed.

AFC Leopards’ weekend draw against Vihiga United shows it will not be easy for us against small teams in our future fixtures.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Gaspo Ladies' Angachi crowned February’s best player

  2. Mwangi confident as men's team falls to Uganda again

  3. Suns set down LeBron-less Lakers

  4. PRIME Four things we learned from the FKF-PL

  5. Joseph Mboya: Keepers’ trainer's exit alone won’t clear the rot at Gor

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.