Veteran Muhhidin right coach for Bandari

Bandari should retain Sheikh Twahir Muhhidin as the head coach of the team for the next season.

Muhhidin came in after Anthony Kimani, who served as Bandari coach for two years, was sacked late last month.

Aside from being one of the most decorated coaches in Kenya, Muhhidin is a top Football Kenya Federation instructor. He is qualified to be a Fifa and CAF accredited instructor.

He has a wonderful record with the national team Harambee Stars. Muhhidin was the first local coach to take Harambee Stars to the African Cup of Nations in Algiers, Algeria in 1990.

In the Kenyan Premier League, the veteran coach won the title with Oserian Fastac in 2001. Earlier in 1998, Utalii FC won the Premier League title when Muhhidin served as the technical advisor of the team.

He also had a stint with bitter rivals AFC Leopards, where he won the President's Cup as the technical director and qualified for the CAF Confederation Cup.

Deliver silverware

During his short spells as Bandari coach — whenever the position falls vacant following the departure of a head coach — Muhhidin has managed 25 games; won 20 games; lost only twice and drawn three games.

This record speaks for itself. It is clear that he is a coach who can deliver silverware to the club.

In 2015 as Bandari coach, the team won the domestic cup after defeating Nakumatt 4-2 in the final. He later added another trophy in 2016 — the Super Cup — after beating Gor Mahia in Mombasa. Bandari also qualified for the CAF Confederation Cup for the first time.

As a person who has served Bandari for a long time, this is a perfect opportunity to give Muhhidin his last ride as a coach, since he has expressed his desire to retire soon.