Varese, Kariethi steer 2WD car to Equator finish ramp

Leonardo Varese and Kigo Kariethi were the only two-wheel-drive crew to finish the Equator Rally.

The Toyota Auris drivers finished in 12th position out of the original 19 starters who took part in the second round of the 2022 African Rally Championship last weekend. The crew are the former Kenya National Formula Two Rally champions.

* * * *

Uganda will stage the next round of the 2022 African Rally Championship (ARC) from May 7 to 9.

Kenya’s Karan Patel, who won the weekend’s Equator Rally, will now travel to Kampala to target continental championship points.

He will join Zambia’s Leroy Gomes, who is the current leader of the ARC series after winning the Ivorian Bandama Rally and finishing second in Kenya’s round of the ARC series over the weekend.

Gomes leads with 53 points followed in second place by Patel with 30 points.

* * * *

The Service Park used by the competitors during the Equator Rally, is said to be one the best venues on the African continent.

The venue at the Kenya Wildlife Research Institute is built on tarmac surface over a vast area able to accommodate a huge number of rally cars, service vans and service personnel.

Surinder Thatthi, the former member of the International Automobile Federation, said the area is a lot better and more attractive than some of the countries which host ARC events.

* * * *

The East African Motor Sports Club will host the next round of the White Cap-sponsored Kenya National Rally Championship on May 28 and 29 in Nairobi. Karan Patel and Tauseef Khan lead the Overall Standings of the 2022 KNRC having recorded victories in the last three rounds of the series.

* * * *

As part of the FIA Young Drivers Team, McRae Kimathi and Mwangi Kioni will travel to Croatia for the next round of the World Rally Championship from April 21 to 23. The crew was recently in Sweden as part of the 2022 FIA Calendar. They will drive their Ford Fiesta R3.

Did you know that…

The Loldia Stage of the Equator Rally was modified before the start of the Equator Rally.

The project was carried out by Anwar Sidi, the WRC Route Co-ordinator and Media Safety Officer.

The Stage was made to look like the Flouspar Hills in Usin Gishu County. The 19-kilometre stage had over 22 hairpin corners, and rose to 8,000 feet above the sea level.

The section was won by the Ford Fiesta of race winner Karan Patel.

Bimal Shah and Abdul Sidi hold the record for going fastest up the Flospar Hills in their Subaru Impreza Group ‘A’ rally car.

The crew cleared the 21-kilometre hill-climb - which rises from zero to 4,000 feet above the sea level - in 15 minutes and 31 seconds.