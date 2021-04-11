Vaccination programme offers ray of hope for sport

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed (right) watches as Enid Kanyua (left) gives a Covid-19 jab to paralympic athlete Eunice Otieno at Moi International Sports, Centre, Kasarani, on April 8, 2021.



Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  John Ashihundu

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kenyans want not only all the football leagues to resume but also other sports which are the source of livelihood to many families
  • Mwendwa on Saturday said all players, match officials and sports journalist who interact with the players will have to be vaccinated
  • It’s encouraging that Mwendwa is also talking to the Government to include National Super League, Women Premier League and the lower league players in the vaccination programme

There seems to be ray of hope following an intensive national vaccination exercise which kicked off at the weekend, targeting at least 3,500 sportsmen in the first phase as a way of mitigating the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

