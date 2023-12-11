Use transfer window to bolster squad

January transfer window is fast approaching and AFC Leopards coach Tomas Trucha will be keeping a watchful eye on his targets, just like other coaches in the league.

The Czech Republic citizen has already revealed that fire power up front to score goals is the problem as his players are not scoring from open play, hence the need for a top striker.

The January window is a dangerous one and can make or break a season, but as it stands, Leopards should start looking for one early enough for the team to start being dangerous in the final third.

I know the club will not have much room to maneuver in the January transfer window, but we need a top striker who has the intelligence to drift into areas that will create room for his partner to get the ball and score.

We also need two mature players who can act as role models for the youngsters. Such players are so important to the young ones who will hopefully eventually take their places.

I was not in Machakos on December 4 when Leopards drew 0-0 with Tusker as Ingwe’s struggles continued.

But my fellow club members who attended the match at Kenyatta Stadium confirmed to me that the team has made some improvement under the new coach. They said Leopards exhibited hunger for victory but luck was not on their side.

Tusker has always been our problem, but they claim the match’s outcome would have different had the strikers capitalised on the scoring opportunities that they created especially in the first half. Most of the fans had the opinion that the club should use the January window to sign at least two strikers to alternate with Brian Yakhama, Victor Omune and Maxwell Otieno.

The coach himself indeed said he is impressed with the progress of the team, as he expected better results after Christmas.

Leopards main undoing is in the scoring areas, but the coach promised to work on that area for the team to come back strong after the Chrismas festivals.