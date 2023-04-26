Use of technology should be the norm in sports

In the modern world, it is becoming increasingly difficult to divorce technology from sports. Over the years, these two have become intertwined as more sports entities and individuals adopt various technologies to boost their performance.

Many sports teams in the world have a data analyst, sports scientist and performance manager in their coaching ranks whose functions centre on evaluating and monitoring the progress of players as well as the team in training and/or during competitions.

The famed video assistant referee (VAR) is an apt example of how sports and technology have entered into a marriage that may be tedious at times but also exciting in how it provides much more clarity to the game.

In athletics, admittedly, the advancement of shoe technology has raised questions on whether this provides some athletes with an unfair advantage over their competitors.

Regardless of the reservations about the use of technology in sports, it portends so much potential as far as the growth of sports at an overall and individual level is concerned.

As an upcoming athlete, investing in technology is one thing you must do if you are to reach peak levels of performance and compete with the best of the best in your field. Start simple with something as wearable, including wristwatches, wristbands or even a smartphone.

Wearable technologies enable you to monitor the progress and results of your training by providing you with critical information, such as kilometres covered, calories consumed and burnt, weight, heartbeat rate and endurance levels among others. With this kind of data at your fingertips — and on a daily basis— athletes can adjust their training accordingly to avoid injuries and achieve their goals.

Understandably, an athlete who is just starting out in the industry may not be rich enough to employ a data analyst to provide him with regular information on his performance levels.

However, the advantage is that there are many apps on our smartphones that provide helpful fitness tips, including nutrition, simple physical exercises, and weight management.

Start by downloading some of these apps on your smartphone and make use of them in your training and during competitions.

YouTube is also a repository of informative videos on various sports disciplines from where athletes can learn about new skills and knowledge to help them improve in their art and craft.

As a coach or manager, embracing technology is crucial to growing in your profession. Nowadays, there are many courses you can undertake online to acquire new knowledge and skills related to your field.

Technology will also provide you with accurate data on your players’ performances, which guides you in developing a training plan that gets the best out of each of your athletes.

As a sportsperson, I dream of the day the use of technology in our industry will become the norm rather than the exception.

A sporty weekend to you all and see you at the fourth leg of the Athletics Kenya Weekend Track and Field Meeting at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani, from today (Thursday) to Saturday.

Don’t miss out! Entry is free!