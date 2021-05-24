Use a mini league to select Champions League entrant

Last week Football Kenya Federation (FKF) announced that the team that will be on top of the Premier League table on June 30 will be the country’s representatives in the CAF Champions League next season.

The reasoning is due to the fact that the 2020/21 season would not have been concluded by the deadline date set by CAF to federations to submit names of their representatives for the continental championships.

We find ourselves in this situation because of the recent suspension of sports activities to avert the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

While it is understandable that FKF needs to forward a team to represent the country, I think there is a better way to handle the matter.

What it basically means is next season, Kenya will have a representative in the Champions League who will not be the champions in Kenya by then.

Granted, Tusker are on top of the league currently, but there is stiff competition from up to five other teams chasing for the league title.

Over the last seven years, Gor Mahia has consistently represented the country, save for 2017 when we failed to win the league in 2016, and we have had some credible results especially in 2018 when we reached the group stages and 2019 when we reached the quarter-finals of the Confederation Cup.

And I tend to think that to be fair to all the clubs chasing for the league title, FKF should look at other alternative ways of getting a representative for the country rather than just picking the team that will be on top by June 30.

While I am not rooting for Gor Mahia to be the representatives (given our woeful performance and managerial disorganisation) this season, it would have been fair to consider picking the defending champions to be the country’s flagbearers.

But, the other alternative would be to organise a mini-league for the top four or six teams to battle it out and pick the winner to represent the country.

The Champions League is for champions and not for teams picked in a lottery like manner.

That notwithstanding and assuming the decision by the federation is final, I am urging Gor Mahia to continue with its resurgence and win the league title once again.

We have had a bad start to the season, but it’s not yet lost. Our last two games which we won against City Stars and Sofapaka are just proof enough that we are still serious contenders for the league title.

We may not be on top of the league on June 30, but we will be on top on the final day of the season. Watch this space.

