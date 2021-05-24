Use a mini league to select Champions League entrant

Tusker coach Robert Matano reacts on the touchline during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Wazito at Utalii grounds, Nairobi on May 21, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Joseph Mboya

Mental health activist

  • We have had a bad start to the season, but it’s not yet lost. Our last two games which we won against City Stars and Sofapaka are just proof enough that we are still serious contenders for the league title.
  • We may not be on top of the league on June 30, but we will be on top on the final day of the season. Watch this space.

Last week Football Kenya Federation (FKF) announced that the team that will be on top of the Premier League table on June 30 will be the country’s representatives in the CAF Champions League next season.

